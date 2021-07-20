RedHawks Shutout Goldeyes 8-0 in Series Finale

FARGO, N.D. - On a night in which the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (32-25) retired all-time wins leader Jake Laber's number, the RedHawks combined to throw a shutout against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-29) in front of 2,783 fans at Newman Outdoor Field in an 8-0 win on Monday night. It was Fargo-Moorhead's fourth shutout of the season and their third at home. Despite only having one hit in the game, Correlle Prime hit a home run and led the RedHawks with three RBIs to help Fargo-Moorhead to the series win over Winnipeg.

The RedHawks got their bats going early as they scored five runs in the first three innings of the game. Third baseman Leo Pina was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored - he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Alex Boxwell and Nick Novak also had at least two hits, a run scored, and an RBI in the win.

RedHawks' RHP Logan Nissen (4-4) pitched a scoreless game through six innings in his 10th start of the season until he was struck in the leg by a pitch and had to leave the game in the seventh inning. Nissen allowed only four hits and three walks while striking out four batters to get the win. RHP Michael Hope (6-1) replaced Nissen in the seventh inning and gave up a hit and a walk in two innings pitched. LHP Mark Finkelnburg (1-0) pitched the ninth inning and did not allow a baserunner.

Raul Navarro (2-for-3) was the only Goldeyes batter with more than one hit in the game. The eight other Winnipeg batters combined for three hits. The Goldeyes' only scoring threat came in the fourth inning, when Jay Gonzalez was thrown out by right-fielder John Silviano at home before they left the bases loaded to end the inning. Winnipeg was held without an extra-base hit in the game and hit into three double-plays.

Winnipeg's RHP Joey Gonzalez (2-5) started the game and went six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks to get the loss. Gonzalez struck out three batters in the game. LHP Ken Frosch (5-3) pitched the final two innings of the game for the Goldeyes and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk.

Fargo-Moorhead moves to 32-25 on the season and finished their 7-game homestand with a 5-2 record. The RedHawks will travel to Geneva, Ill. to face the Kane County Cougars in a three-game series starting with a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday night. The RedHawks will then face the Gary SouthShore RailCats for three games before returning to Newman Outdoor Field on July 27 to face the Lincoln Saltdogs,

