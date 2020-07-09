Goldeyes Blank RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-1) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (1-4) 5-0 at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Kyle Martin drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second, and the Goldeyes loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from Logan Hill and John Nester. Two batters later, Wes Darvill lined a single down the left field line that plated Martin and Hill with the game's first runs.

Roy Morales doubled into the right field corner with one out in the bottom of the fifth and scored on a line drive single to centre from Kevin Lachance that made it 3-0.

Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson (2-0) picked up the win, pitching six shutout innings on three hits. Lambson walked two, struck out three, and threw just 75 pitches.

Darvill opened the bottom of the seventh with a single down the left field line. Following a RedHawks' pitching change, Morales drove a double to right-centre that scored Darvill from first.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hill and Nester connected on back-to-back doubles that pushed Winnipeg's lead to 5-0.

Kent Hasler was perfect over two innings in relief of Lambson, striking out three and throwing just 19 pitches. Victor Capellan made his season debut in the top of the ninth and struck out the side to close out the game.

RedHawks' starter Bradin Hagens (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings. Hagens walked two and struck out nine.

The Goldeyes' defence turned two more double plays in the win, and has turned 11 over the first five games of the year. Hill, Darvill, and Jordan George have each hit safely in the first five games.

The three-game series concludes Thursday night at 7:02 p.m. Frank Duncan (1-0, 0.00) faces left-hander Matt Tomshaw (0-0, 9.00). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

