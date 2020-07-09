Milkmen Stymie Chicago Offense En Route to Series Sweep
July 9, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: Powered by starter Angel Ventura, the Milwaukee Milkmen kept the Chicago Dogs' bats at bay and struck down a late rally to win, 4-1, and cap off a series sweep.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Angel Ventura (1-1)
Losing Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield (0-1)
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: Justin Goossen-Brown. Goossen-Brown faced five batters in the eighth and ninth innings and struck out all five.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
Where? Newman Field, Fargo, ND
When? Tomorrow, 7:02 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP Eric Stout (Chicago) vs. TBA (Fargo-Moorhead)
Extra Bite: Edwin Arroyo continued his red-hot start to 2020 with a ninth-inning double. In his first 22 plate appearances, he's reached in 13 of them.
