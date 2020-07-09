Brew Crew, Saints Add Familiar Face, Pitcher Nick Belzer

SIOUX FALLS, SD - We hardly knew him, but what we did know of him was extremely impressive. In his first professional season Nick Belzer impressed with the St. Paul Saints in 2019. In just five starts he was one of the top pitchers in the American Association. Then the Milwaukee Brewers took notice of him and purchased his contract where he spent the remainder of the season in the Arizona League. With the MiLB.com season cancelled Belzer returns to the Saints for the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old Belzer was having a dominating season in a brief amount of time with the Saints. He was 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in five starts. In 27.1 innings pitched he allowed just four runs on 17 hits while walking nine and striking out 17 while opponents hit a miniscule .185 against him. Belzer never allowed more than a run in any start and tossed 6.0 shutout innings on three hits in his second professional start on May 24 against Sioux City. On June 4 in Grand Prairie, he went 7.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out seven.

On June 20 he was signed by the Brewers and went 3-1 with a 3.70 ERA in 10 games (six starts). In 48.2 innings pitched he walked 14 and struck out 41 while opponents .243 against him. He went 5.0 innings in all six starts, went 6.0 or more innings in three starts and went 7.0 innings in a relief appearance. He allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his 10 appearances.

Belzer spent his college career with the Mavericks and during his senior season went 0-1 with a 5.47 ERA in eight games (three starts). In 24.2 innings pitched he walked nine and struck out 31 while opponents hit .296 against him.

Following his senior season he worked at Game Ready in Des Moines, IA with former Saints pitcher, and former Major Leaguer, Mitch Wylie. While down there he worked with Wylie on pitching and used that connection to get a tryout with the Saints prior to the 2019 season.

Belzer originally committed to Indiana State to play baseball after being named All-State out of Ankeny High School. As a senior he went 10-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 68.0 innings pitched. He never played for the Sycamores, as his head coach, Rick Heller, left to take the job at the University of Iowa. Belzer transferred to Iowa, but after not having a scholarship for him, he went to Kansas State for a semester before transferring to Des Moines Area CC. Following his time at Des Moines Area CC he transferred to Mankato.

During his junior season with the Mavericks he went 6-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 13 games (10 starts). In 60.1 innings pitched he walked 22 and struck out 77 while opponents hit just .230 against him. He struck out 11 batters twice.

The Saints currently have 24 players on the active roster, 12 pitchers and 12 position players. Teams must be down to 23 players by July 13.

