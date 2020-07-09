A Cinderella Story, Saints Bring Their Promotional Show to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The St. Paul Saints settled into their new digs over the first week of the American Association season. They got the lay of the land at Sioux Falls Stadium. Now they're ready to turn the "Birdcage" into CHS Field Southwest. During their next "homestand" in Sioux Falls the Saints will light the sky and just stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball during the weekend of July 17-19.

Friday, July 17 vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, 7:05 p.m. (at Sioux Falls Stadium) - Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks It's become a staple at CHS Field, not just because the sky is lit up with fireworks, but because of the musical accompaniment attached with the incredible show. This year the Saints had planned music related to food, Star Wars, Bob Marley, Divas, and much more. Following the game it's an Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks with a wide variety of musical songs.

Saturday, July 18 vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, 6:05 p.m. (at Sioux Falls Stadium) - 40th Anniversary of Caddyshack with Carl Spackler bobblehead (First 500) presented by MN Pork You'll get nothing and like it. That won't be the case today. We never want our fans to go home empty handed and as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the cult classic Caddyshack, you'll be screaming, "It's In the Hole" when you see what we have in store. We can just hear you saying, "Well We're Waiting." Don't worry we'll divulge the secret soon enough. This is our very own Cinderella Story. You, the fan, are about to become Masters champion when a limited number of Carl Spackler bobbleheads are given away. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive this one of a kind giveaway and fans are asked to socially distance when they wait in line. Don't want to wait in the long line AND you want to guarantee yourself a bobblehead. Go to https://www.fevo.com/edp/Carl-Spackler-Bobblehead-Night-XJmL9I1m and purchase the package to assure yourself of this prized possession. For just $15 you'll be guaranteed a ticket to the game and a Carl Spackler bobblehead. If you already purchased the Carl Spackler specialty ticket package through the Saints website, fear not as you will receive yours soon. Fans will receive pork samples at the gate courtesy of Minnesota and South Dakota Farmers.

Sunday, July 19 vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, 5:05 p.m. (at Sioux Falls Stadium) - MN Pork Family Sunday Bring the family out to the ballpark and enjoy the final game of our second homestand in Sioux Falls. Following the game kids will run the bases and receive a pre-autographed sheet signed by the entire team. Fans will receive pork samples at the gate courtesy of Minnesota and South Dakota Farmers.

If you're looking for something to do during the weekend of July 17-19 and you want to check out your favorite team then we encourage Saints fans to caravan the 250 miles southwest and join the team with our special travel package. The Saints are working with the team hotel, the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel, and Elmwood Golf Course to provide amazing deals for a Saints entourage. Fans can ask for the special "Saints Fan rate" at the Ramkota hotel for a great deal. Those interested in playing golf can ask for the "Saints Rate" at Elmwood Golf Course, where you'll pay for nine holes, but play all 18. A special socially distanced tailgating event will take place over the weekend. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659.

The Saints are utilizing Sioux Falls Stadium until the team can return to CHS Field and play safely in front of fans. For the Saints schedule and broadcast information visit the Saints website at saintsbaseball.com.

