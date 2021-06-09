Goldeyes and Cougars Twinbill Postponed

JACKSON, TN - Wednesday's double header between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kane County Cougars at The Ballpark at Jackson has been postponed due to impending weather.

The teams will play a double header Thursday afternoon beginning at 3:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

The makeup date and location for the third game of the series is to be determined. The Goldeyes next play the Cougars August 13th-15th at Northwestern Medicine Field, and then host Kane County the following weekend.

All the action for Thursday's double header can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

