'Dogs Rally Falls Short against Houston

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Forrestt Allday had three hits, but the Saltdogs (9-10) fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Houston Apollos (4-16) on Wednesday night.

Allday now has nine hits in his last four games and is hitting 13-for-23 in the month of June. His two-out RBI single tied the game at three in the 2nd inning after Yeiler Peguero gave Houston a lead with his three-run homer in the top-half of the inning.

Breland Almadova broke the tie with an RBI single in the 4th inning, and Dan Aldrich's solo homer in the 6th proved to be the game-winning hit.

David Vidal drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the 7th, but Josh Altmann was stranded at third after his one-out double in the 9th inning.

Walter Borkovich allowed five runs in six innings, while Greg Minier tossed two shutout innings in relief. Logan Lombana went 1-2-3 in the 9th.

Altmann had two hits with a double, while Vidal extended his hitting streak to six games. Patrick Adams drove in a run with an infield single and extended his streak to five games.

The 'Dogs and Apollos wrap up the series on Thursday. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

