Milkmen Defeat RedHawks 5-4 in Extra Innings.

FARGO-MOORHEAD, Nd - Milwaukee Milkmen move closer to sweep after an 11 inning victory.

The first inning was another big one for the Milkmen, starting off with a lead off walk from Brett Vertigan followed by a single from Logan Trowbridge. Doubling down in the batters box was Adam Brett Walker II who collected a RBI double for the first run of the night. First baseman David Washington is a batter no one wants to face and showed why after hitting a sacrifice fly that would send Trowbridge home, and Walker to third base. The third and final run of the inning was sent home by Christian Correa's single.

Milkmen starter Ryan Zimmerman pitched three solid innings, but was not able to come out unscathed, giving up a lead-off homerun to Leo Pina. Zimmerman pulled through the fourth inning without giving up another run, but was pulled from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and replaced by Nate Pawelczyk.

In the top of the sixth inning the RedHawks retired their starting pitcher Bret Helton, right hander Ryan Flores took over and promptly gave up a lead off home run to Milkmen second baseman Aaron Hill, before sending the back end of the lineup to the dugout and finishing the inning 4-1 Milkmen.

An opportunity in the bottom sixth inning for the RedHawks after Corelle Prime reached first on an error by shortstop Anibal Sierra, and advanced to second base after a missed pitch. With a runner in scoring position it was only a matter of time before Dylan Kelly sent him home on a single to right field, snipping the lead in half.

It was time for a change in the top of the seventh for Milwaukee, with a well placed bunt from Trowbridge, but the throw from Pina was even better. Keeping the inning alive was Walker II who hit a rally single, afraid of what Washington would do with a runner on and a worn out pitcher, RedHawks manager Chris Coste summoned Michael Hope from the bullpen. However, Washington wouldn't get his opportunity after Walker II was picked off at first base.

Stretching out the seventh inning for the Milkmen, Matthias Dietz, keeping the score 4-2 after facing four batters. Dietz would not return to the mound in the eighth instead, Nate Hadley.

Hadley, is one of three pitchers on the Milkmen that has yet to earn a run.

After a scoreless top of the ninth, reliever Karch Kowalczyk made his way to the mound in hopes of adding another save to his arsenal. Kelly led off for the Redhawks, fouling off several pitches before being hit in the hand, Kelly was removed from the game after trainers came to assess potential injuries, pinch running for Kelly, Nick Shrumpert.

Things did not look up for the Milkmen when the tying run advanced to first on a single down the right field line. Runners advanced one base each after a sacrifice bunt from Alex Boxwell. Sam Dexter tied the game up with a line drive single to right field. With only one out and the winning run on first Manuel Boscan tapped the ball to shortstop resulting in a double play and extra innings.

Entering the 10th inning the Milkmen and the Redhawks were even with four runs, seven hits, and an error apiece. Milwaukee left the 10th with the same numbers.

Zach Hartman, the second of Milwaukee's pitchers with a 0.00 ERA, appeared on the mound in the 10th, forcing batters to go down in order.

Clinging on to hopes of a victory was Washington, hitting a lead off homerun just over the right field fence and giving the Milkmen a one run lead. Correa followed suit, hitting a ground ball up the middle for a single. Hill nearly hit into a double play after a ground ball to the left side, but just beat out the throw to first. Sierra went down swinging, and Hill was caught stealing for the final out in the top of the 11th inning.

Unlike his fellow relievers Hartman stayed on the mound in the 11th. Producing two strikeouts, and earning a save.

