Milkmen Take Third Straight from Hawks

June 9, 2021







FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were shut out for the first time this season by the Milwaukee Milkmen in front of 1,717 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night. The 5-0 loss was their fourth straight, three of which have come to the Milkmen. Milwaukee scored two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth on the way to their sixth straight win.

Despite traffic on the bases, RedHawks right-handed pitcher Brent Jones was able to escape the first three innings of his work without a run allowed. In the fourth and fifth innings, however, he gave up five runs on seven hits and an untimely throwing error by left fielder Will Zimmerman. He ended his day after five innings of work with five runs on 11 hits and three walks. He is now 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA on the season. In relief Alex DuBord didn't allow a run in four innings despite giving up two hits and four walks.

In the batter's box the RedHawks only garnered five hits and were limited to one run or fewer for the third time in five games. All of the RedHawks hits were singles. The only RedHawks who seemed to have a good night at the plate was designated hitter Kevin Krause, as he went 2-for-3 with a walk in the game. John Silviano continued to struggle, as he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's game. Silviano is now 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts so far in the series against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, had success all night at the plate. Eight of the nine Milkmen got on base at least twice in the game and combined for 20 base runners in the game. However, the Milkmen combined to leave 14 runners on base over the course of the game. First baseman David Washington hit his 10th homer of the season in the fifth inning extending his home run lead in the American Association.

The RedHawks and Milkmen will conclude their series with an afternoon game tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 P.M. Fargo-Moorhead's starter is to be determined and Milwaukee is expected to start LHP David Holmberg (2-1, 4.01 ERA).

