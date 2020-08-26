Goldeyes Add Left-Hander Thurston

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Thurston prior to Tuesday night's game at Fargo-Moorhead.

Thurston made one start and 15 relief appearances for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earlier this season, posting a 5.68 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched. The Indianapolis, Indiana native struck out 29, walked eight, and allowed just one home run. Thurston did not allow a run over his final five appearances with the RedHawks, combining for eight strikeouts in four and one-third innings.

Thurston was a combined 4-1 with four saves and a 2.59 ERA for the Chicago Dogs and Gary SouthShore RailCats last season in 36 relief appearances. The 25-year-old struck out 49, walked 28, and surrendered only three home runs in 55.2 combined innings.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Thurston was undrafted following five years of college baseball at Western Kentucky University from 2014-18, but signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent following his redshirt senior season with the Hilltoppers. Thurston combined for a 0.87 ERA in 31.0 innings at two levels of the Blue Jays' system as a rookie professional in 2019. The left-hander split time with the Appalachian League's Bluefield Blue Jays and the Blue Jays' Rookie Gulf Coast League affiliate.

Thurston was selected by the RedHawks from the RailCats in the sixth round of the American Association Dispersal Draft on June 16th. The RailCats retain Thurston's American Association's rights at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Additionally, the Goldeyes re-signed infielder Kevin Lachance who had not played since August 12th due to injury. Lachance hit .240 with 29 runs scored, three home runs, 10 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 32 games for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 22 of a possible 23 players.

