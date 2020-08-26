Tomshaw Is Solid in Win over the Goldeyes

FARGO, N.D. - Matt Tomshaw (4-3, 2.88 ERA) held the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-20) to one run on six hits in 8.0 innings pitched to earn his fourth win of the year and lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (18-27) to a series-opening 5-1 win on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks plated two runs in the first inning on four hits, including RBI singles from Drew Ward and Correlle Prime, against Winnipeg starting pitcher Kevin Hilton (5-3, 3.55 ERA). After the Goldeyes responded with a run of their own in the second, Drew Ward's 12th home run of the season - a two-run bomb to deep left-center field - gave the RedHawks a 4-1 lead in the third inning.

Tomshaw did not allow another run after the second inning and set the table for Tyler Wilson (0-2, 5.19 ERA) to finish off the game in the ninth for Fargo-Moorhead. Tonight's eight inning outing marks the seventh consecutive appearance in which Tomshaw has pitched seven or more innings in a game.

Drew Ward led the way offensively for the RedHawks, going 2-for-4 with three RBI in the win. Sam Dexter, fresh off being named the American Association Batter of the Week on Monday, went 2-for-4 with an RBI to bring his average to .444 with Fargo-Moorhead.

With the RedHawks' win, and Milwaukee's win over Chicago, the Milkmen took over the top spot in the AA standings from Winnipeg. Fargo-Moorhead is 7.5 games behind Milwaukee in the standings and 7.0 games behind the Goldeyes for the second playoff spot.

The same two teams will continue their series on Wednesday evening at Newman Outdoor Field with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. in Game 1, with Game 2 slated to begin a half hour after the conclusion of the opener.

In Game 1, RHP Ryan Williams (3-3, 3.93 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the RedHawks against Winnipeg RHP Brandon Cumpton (2-1, 2.89 ERA). RHP Kevin McGovern (1-1, 4.78 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start for the RedHawks in Game 2 against his former team with LHP Evan Grills (1-2, 6.46 ERA) getting the start for the Goldeyes.

