Offense Comes Alive as Dogs Even Series in Milwaukee

August 26, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Franklin, Wis. - In the midst of an offensive drought, the Chicago bats came alive at Franklin Field on Wednesday to deliver a series-tying 6-3 win.

On the third pitch of the game, Michael Crouse set the tone. He belted a leadoff home run to center field to put the Dogs ahead, 1-0. Chicago then tacked on two more runs off of former MLB All-Star Henderson Alvarez in the first inning. Two innings later, Joey Terdoslavich banged an opposite-field blast to left field to power the Dogs ahead, 4-0.

Milwaukee cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth inning as Adam Walker mashed a two-run home run, going yard for the league-leading 16th time. Chicago's pitching - which featured six three-hit innings from starter Luke Westphal and a solid bullpen performance - held on late to secure a 6-3 win.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Luke Westphal

Losing Pitcher: RHP Henderson Alvarez

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: LHP Luke Westphal. Westphal struck out six batters and allowed just three hits, earning his second win of the season. He didn't allow a single hit until the fourth inning.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game 3

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Thursday, 6:35 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago) vs. RHP Drew Hutchinson (Milwaukee)

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: Adam Choplick returned from the Injured List today and pitched a perfect eighth inning, which he capped off with a strikeout of Brett Vertigan. The southpaw has a 28-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio this year.

