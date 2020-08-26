Offense Comes Alive as Dogs Even Series in Milwaukee
August 26, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Franklin, Wis. - In the midst of an offensive drought, the Chicago bats came alive at Franklin Field on Wednesday to deliver a series-tying 6-3 win.
On the third pitch of the game, Michael Crouse set the tone. He belted a leadoff home run to center field to put the Dogs ahead, 1-0. Chicago then tacked on two more runs off of former MLB All-Star Henderson Alvarez in the first inning. Two innings later, Joey Terdoslavich banged an opposite-field blast to left field to power the Dogs ahead, 4-0.
Milwaukee cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth inning as Adam Walker mashed a two-run home run, going yard for the league-leading 16th time. Chicago's pitching - which featured six three-hit innings from starter Luke Westphal and a solid bullpen performance - held on late to secure a 6-3 win.
Winning Pitcher: LHP Luke Westphal
Losing Pitcher: RHP Henderson Alvarez
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: LHP Luke Westphal. Westphal struck out six batters and allowed just three hits, earning his second win of the season. He didn't allow a single hit until the fourth inning.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game 3
Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin
When? Thursday, 6:35 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago) vs. RHP Drew Hutchinson (Milwaukee)
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: Adam Choplick returned from the Injured List today and pitched a perfect eighth inning, which he capped off with a strikeout of Brett Vertigan. The southpaw has a 28-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio this year.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 26, 2020
- Offense Comes Alive as Dogs Even Series in Milwaukee - Chicago Dogs
- Milwaukee Takes over Sole Possession of First Place After Extra-Inning Win - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Goldeyes Add Left-Hander Thurston - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Goldeyes Turn Triple Play, But Fall to RedHawks - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Tomshaw Is Solid in Win over the Goldeyes - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.