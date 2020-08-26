Milwaukee Takes over Sole Possession of First Place After Extra-Inning Win

The Milkmen took on the Chicago Dogs in game one of the series on Tuesday night.

David Holmberg took the mound tonight, and he has been having a great season. He last pitched against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on August 19 and secured the 2-1 win after pitching seven innings.

In the third inning David Washington had a hard hit to left field which brought in Logan Trowbridge. The ball kept on rolling into the next inning with the Milkmen and it started with a Jose Sermo single to center field. Mason Davis followed with a big hit to center field which brought in another run. Through five innings the Milkmen were in the lead 2-0.

In the top of the sixth, K.C. Hobson moved the players around with a single that scored Michael Crouse and Edwin Arroyo to tie the game. Logan Moore advanced to first by a fielder's choice but not before Joey Terdoslavich scored. The Chicago Dogs snuck in three runs to take the lead 3-2.

Adam Brett Walker is now tied for first place on the home run leaderboard in the American Association as he hit one out on a line to left field to tie the game. At the end of the seventh inning things were knotted up at 3-3.

Holmberg pitched six complete innings, allowing four hits and those three runs, striking out six. Karch Kowalczyk, Myles Smith, and Peyton Gray shut down the Dogs for three consecutive innings.

Extra baseball was played at Franklin Field, but it didn't last long. Anthony Bender pitched a quick, 1-2-3 inning in the top of the tenth. Walker hit a hard, one-out double to left field. Christian Correa came up as the next hitter, and he came through big time with a single to score Walker and finish the game in walk-off fashion, delivering a 4-3 victory. Milwaukee now holds sole possession of first place in the American Association

Milkmen are back at it tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. for game two against the Chicago Dogs.

