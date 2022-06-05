Goldeyes Activate Canadian Right-Hander

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes activated right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa from the Inactive List on Sunday.

Bourassa rejoins the team after serving as an assistant coach at the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California). The Lethbridge, Alberta native was 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight starts for the Goldeyes as a true rookie last season. Bourassa struck out 29 and walked 13 over 41.0 innings pitched. The 25-year-old pitched four seasons at the University of San Francisco from 2018-21, compiling a 16-9 record with a 2.93 ERA in 34 starts.

The Goldeyes' active roster now stands at 23 players. American Association clubs may carry up to 25 active players throughout the regular season.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes conclude a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs today at 1:05 p.m.

