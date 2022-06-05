American Association Game Recaps

Chicago 3, Sioux Falls 0 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs (12-6) blanked the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-0 on Thursday evening at Impact Field after jumping out to a strong start.

The Dogs scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning as RF Danny Mars (2-for-4) doubled home LF Charlie Tilson (2-for-4), who tripled, and then scored when C Ryan Lidge lifted a sac fly two batters later. In the sixth, 1B K.C. Hobson (2-for-3) hit a lead-off double and then scored when Lidge bounced out in the next at-bat.

The Dogs' pitching staff combined to hold the Canaries to just five hits on the day while striking out 14 batters. Starting pitcher Jordan Kipper earned the win as he went five innings and gave up two hits while also striking out seven batters. Reliever Jeff Kinley bagged the save with a perfect ninth.

RF Wyatt Ulrich went 2-for-4 to lead the Canaries at the plate.

Kane County 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5 - Box Score

The Kane County Cougars (12-6) used a three-run seventh inning to power past the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-5 on Thursday evening.

The Cougars broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh as DH Donivan Williams (2-for-3) drew a walk and then scored on a single form LF Cornelius Randolph. In the next at-bat, 2B Sherman Johnson (2-for-4) singled home both Randolph and SS Galli Cribbs Jr (2-for-3).

In the top of the ninth, INF Leobaldo Pina (2-for-5) scored after a single from LF Rymer Liriano (2-for-5). Liriano also had a pair of RBIs with a single in the top of the first.

For the Cougars, CF Jimmy Kerrigan (2-for-4) added a solo homer, his third of the year.

Winnipeg 7, Cleburne 4 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-10) rode a five-run sixth inning past the Cleburne Railroaders on the way to a 7-4 win on Thursday evening at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth but quickly changed that as RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run six pitches into the inning, his second of the night. CF Reggie Pruitt Jr. added an RBI single to left, C Hidekel Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to center and SS Raul Navarro capped the rally with an RBI single to right.

In the eighth, RF Jacob Bockelie hit a two-run homer but DH Andrew Martinez answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame to keep the Goldeyes comfortably in front.

Sioux City 8, Milwaukee 5 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers (5-12) outlasted the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-5 on Thursday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Stadium.

The Explorers saw 12 hits from eight different batters on the night and were led by LF Danny Amaral as he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double. CF Chase Harris added a double as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and C John Anthon went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run.

For the Milkmen, C Dylan Kelly went 3-for-5 with a run, 2B Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with two runs and SS Mason Davis added three RBI to give him eight on the year.

Game Date: 06/04/2022 Lincoln Saltdogs 3 AT Winnipeg Goldeyes 10

YTD YTD Lincoln AB R H BI AVG Winnipeg AB R H BI AVG Norris, R 1B 4 0 1 0 .282 Navarro, R SS 4 0 3 0 .333 Altmann, J 2B,SS 4 1 2 2 .328 Rivera, E DH 4 0 2 2 .260 Byrd, J DH 4 1 1 1 .367 Murphy, M RF 3 1 1 0 .250 Kinman, K LF 0 0 0 0 .000 Washington, D 1B 4 2 1 0 .274 Dotel, W RF 4 0 3 0 .343 Lachance, K 2B,3B 3 1 0 0 .149 Martinez, E 3B,LF 3 0 0 0 .200 Hill, L LF 4 3 2 4 .230 Weber, S C 3 0 0 0 .167 Stafford Jr., D C 3 2 1 0 .232 Olson, J 2B,3B 3 0 1 0 .116 Martinez, A 2B 2 0 0 0 .176 DiSarcina, J P,SS 3 1 1 0 .268 Sagdal, I 3B,PH 1 0 0 0 .242 Theiler, A CF 3 0 1 0 .250 Pruitt Jr., R CF 3 1 1 3 .280 31 3 10 3 31 10 11 9

Lincoln 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 3 10 2 Winnipeg 0 2 4 0 0 0 1 3 - 10 11 0 2B--Navarro, R SS (6). HR--Altmann, J 2B,SS (4), Byrd, J DH (3), Hill, L LF (7), Pruitt Jr., R CF (4). RBI--Altmann, J 2B,SS 2 (15), Byrd, J DH (8), TOTALS 3 (0), Rivera, E DH 2 (14), Hill, L LF 4 (20), Pruitt Jr., R CF 3 (13), TOTALS 9 (0). HP--Navarro, R SS (5), Stafford Jr., D C (3). SH--Martinez, A 2B (0). SB--Navarro, R SS (6), Washington, D 1B (5). E--Weber, S C (2), Olson, J 2B,3B (4). LOB--Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 11. DP--A. Martinez(2B) - R. Navarro(SS) - D. Washington(1B), J. Altmann(2B) - J. DiSarcina(SS) - R. Norris(1B), J. Altmann(2B) - J. DiSarcina(SS) - R. Norris(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Lincoln Minier, G (L,1-2) 3.0 6 6 4 5 3 1 3.00 Norwood, J 3.0 0 0 0 3 1 0 10.39 Cheshire, J 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 7.36 Stallings, J 0.2 3 3 3 1 0 1 9.39 DiSarcina, J 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 99.99 7.2 11 10 8 9 4 2 Winnipeg Martinez, R (W,3-1) 6.0 8 3 3 2 4 2 3.18 Seabrooke, T 1.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 8.71 Pinales, E 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 10.38 Vasquez, J 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.82 8 10 3 3 2 7 2 WP--Minier, G (1). HB--Norwood, J (1), Cheshire, J (2). SO--Norris, R 2, Altmann, J, Martinez, E, DiSarcina, J, Theiler, A 2, Washington, D 2, Martinez, A, Pruitt Jr., R. BB--Martinez, E, Weber, S, Murphy, M 2, Washington, D, Lachance, K 2, Hill, L, Stafford Jr., D, Martinez, A, Pruitt Jr., R. BF--Minier, G 21 (79), Norwood, J 12 (22), Cheshire, J 5 (34), Stallings, J 6 (39), Martinez, R 25 (95), Seabrooke, T 5 (54), Pinales, E 3 (42). P-S--Minier, G 108-60, Norwood, J 45-24, Cheshire, J 12-7, Stallings, J 25-15, DiSarcina, J 5-3, Martinez, R 110-66, Seabrooke, T 21-14, Pinales, E 15-11, Vasquez, J 1-0. T--3:34. A--3083

Weather: Ptly Cloudy, 18C, Wind NE 14 KP Plate Umpire - Bob Blad, Field Umpire #1 - Jordan Sandberg, Field Umpire #2 - Teddy Dutcher

Game Date: 06/04/2022 Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 12 AT Milwaukee Milkmen 2

YTD YTD Fargo-Moorhead AB R H BI AVG Milwaukee AB R H BI AVG Maris, P 2B 5 0 0 0 .295 Sedio, C RF 5 1 3 1 .354 Boscan, M 1B 5 1 2 1 .269 Davis, M SS 4 1 0 0 .314 Ward, D DH 3 1 1 0 .347 Barnum, K DH 5 0 1 0 .329 Helton, B PH 1 1 1 0 1.000 Prime, C 1B 4 0 0 0 .203 Pina, L 3B 3 1 0 0 .328 Kelly, D C 4 0 3 1 .410 Novak, N PH 1 0 0 0 .190 Hill, A CF 3 0 0 0 .253 Silviano, J RF 5 3 3 3 .280 Kengor, W LF 4 0 0 0 .239 Liriano, R LF 3 2 1 0 .350 Trowbridge, L 3B,P 2 0 1 0 .167 Dexter, S SS 5 1 2 1 .273 Torres, B 2B 4 0 0 0 .306 Correa, C C 2 1 1 2 .123 Sandford, D CF 3 1 1 1 .141 36 12 12 8 35 2 8 2

Fargo-Moorhead 0 1 0 0 1 6 0 1 3 - 12 12 1 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 8 0 2B--Boscan, M 1B (5), Ward, D DH (5), Helton, B PH (1), Silviano, J RF (3), Dexter, S SS (4), Correa, C C (1). HR--Silviano, J RF (6), Sedio, C RF (4). RBI--Boscan, M 1B (10), Silviano, J RF 3 (18), Dexter, S SS (11), Correa, C C 2 (6), Sandford, D CF (5), TOTALS 8 (0), Sedio, C RF (16), Kelly, D C (6), TOTALS 2 (0). HP--Liriano, R LF (1), Correa, C C (3), Hill, A CF (2). SF--Correa, C C (2). SB--Sandford, D CF (6). E--Dexter, S SS (2). LOB--Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 10. YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Fargo-Moorhead McGovern, K (W,2-0) 7.0 5 2 2 3 4 1 4.18 Jones, J 2.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 2.84 9 8 2 2 3 6 1 Milwaukee Espada, J (L,0-1) 5.0 3 4 3 4 5 1 4.50 Benoit, R 3.0 4 5 4 1 5 0 9.00 Trowbridge, L 1.0 5 3 3 0 1 0 27.00 9 12 12 10 5 11 1 WP--Benoit, R 3 (3). HB--Jones, J (2), Espada, J (1), Benoit, R (1). SO--Maris, P 3, Boscan, M, Ward, D, Pina, L, Liriano, R 2, Dexter, S, Correa, C, Sandford, D, Barnum, K 2, Prime, C 2, Kengor, W 2. BB--Ward, D, Pina, L, Liriano, R, Correa, C, Sandford, D, Davis, M, Trowbridge, L 2. BF--McGovern, K 28 (119), Jones, J 11 (56), Espada, J 21 (89), Benoit, R 15 (18), Trowbridge, L 8 (8). P-S--McGovern, K 117-65, Jones, J 36-23, Espada, J 86-46, Benoit, R 58-37, Trowbridge, L 18-14. T--3:11. A--2505

Weather: 70 Degrees - Sunny Plate Umpire - Reggie Drummer, Field Umpire #1 - Jeff Osbourne, Field Umpire #3 - Trent Delmont

Game Date: 06/04/2022 Kane County Cougars 3 AT Chicago Dogs 4

YTD YTD Kane County AB R H BI AVG Chicago AB R H BI AVG Randolph, C LF 3 0 0 0 .343 Tilson, C LF 3 1 1 0 .310 Lopez, B C,PH 2 0 0 0 .297 Crouse, M CF 3 0 0 1 .225 Johnson, S 2B 3 0 0 0 .219 Mars, D RF 3 0 0 1 .300 Lombardozzi, 1B,LF 3 1 2 0 .324 Hobson, K 1B 3 0 0 0 .221 Kerrigan, J CF 4 1 2 2 .378 Kay, G 2B 4 0 0 0 .268 Rolette, J 1B,C 4 0 1 0 .259 Lidge, R DH 1 1 0 0 .338 Busby, D DH 4 0 1 0 .367 Kopach, C SS 3 1 1 1 .194 Pantoja, A 3B 2 0 1 0 .254 Bauer, T C 4 1 1 1 .143 Williams, D 3B,PR 2 1 1 1 .421 Cannella, C 3B 3 0 0 0 .125 Anderson, N RF 3 0 1 0 .258 Cribbs Jr., G SS 4 0 0 0 .304 34 3 9 3 27 4 3 4

Kane County 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 3 9 1 Chicago 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 x - 4 3 0 2B--Kerrigan, J CF (11), Rolette, J 1B,C (4), Tilson, C LF (4). HR--Kerrigan, J CF (5), Williams, D 3B,PR (1), Kopach, C SS (2), Bauer, T C (1). RBI--Kerrigan, J CF 2 (18), Williams, D 3B,PR (3), TOTALS 3 (0), Crouse, M CF (15), Mars, D RF (26), Kopach, C SS (5), Bauer, T C (1), TOTALS 4 (0). HP--Johnson, S 2B (3), Tilson, C LF (3). SF--Mars, D RF (2). SB--Lombardozzi, 1B,LF (2), Anderson, N RF (1), Tilson, C LF (10), Crouse, M CF (9). E--Williams, D 3B,PR (2). LOB--Kane County 7, Chicago 11. DP--G. Kay(2B) - C. Kopach(SS) - K. Hobson(1B), G. Kay(2B) - C. Cannella(3B) - K. Hobson(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Kane County Bishop, K 4.0 2 2 2 3 3 1 8.59 Anderson, J 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 5.56 Carter, C (L,0-1) 2.0 1 2 2 6 3 1 4.50 8 3 4 4 10 10 2 Chicago Tripp, J 3.0 5 2 2 0 1 1 3.50 Lawson, T 1.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 3.52 Clark, R 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 Marnon, K (W,1-0) 1.2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 Schwendel, P (S,3) 1.1 1 1 1 0 4 1 3.52 9 9 3 3 2 11 2 WP--Tripp, J (1). HB--Carter, C (2), Lawson, T (1). SO--Randolph, C, Lopez, B 2, Kerrigan, J 2, Busby, D 2, Anderson, N 2, Cribbs Jr., G 2, Crouse, M, Mars, D 2, Hobson, K, Kay, G, Lidge, R, Kopach, C 2, Bauer, T, Cannella, C. BB--Lombardozzi, S, Anderson, N, Tilson, C, Crouse, M 2, Mars, D, Hobson, K, Lidge, R 3, Kopach, C, Cannella, C. BF--Bishop, K 17 (35), Anderson, J 8 (53), Carter, C 14 (55), Tripp, J 14 (76), Lawson, T 7 (39), Clark, R 5 (54), Marnon, K 6 (9), Schwendel, P 5 (30). P-S--Bishop, K 63-33, Anderson, J 28-17, Carter, C 54-24, Tripp, J 51-29, Lawson, T 28-15, Clark, R 17-11, Marnon, K 30-20, Schwendel, P 22-16. T--2:58. A--5894

Weather: Cloudy 65F SE 8 mph Plate Umpire - Marty Bauer, Field Umpire #1 - Jeff Osborne, Field Umpire #3 - John Trelan

Game Date: 06/04/2022 Kansas City Monarchs 5 AT Lake Country DockHounds 10

YTD YTD Kansas City AB R H BI AVG Lake Country AB R H BI AVG Abreu, W CF 4 1 1 1 .329 Snider, J LF 5 1 1 0 .310 Sweeney, D 2B 5 0 0 0 .310 Takacs, A 2B 3 1 1 0 .289 Guerrero, G LF 4 1 2 1 .367 Bennett, T 3B 5 0 0 0 .305 Adams, M DH 5 1 1 1 .250 Noriega, G SS 5 2 2 1 .286 Thompson, D 3B 4 1 1 1 .359 Brusa, G 1B 4 2 4 5 .329 Hernandez, J RF 4 0 0 0 .370 Yoh, D CF 4 1 0 0 .160 Gillaspie, C 1B 2 0 0 0 .299 Berry, B RF 2 2 1 1 .241 Escarra, J C 4 1 1 0 .184 Gimenez, W C 4 1 1 1 .242 Santa, K SS 3 0 2 1 .600 Briggs, L DH 4 0 1 1 .290 35 5 8 5 36 10 11 9

Kansas City 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 5 8 1 Lake Country 0 3 5 1 0 0 1 0 x - 10 11 0 2B--Guerrero, G LF (5), Escarra, J C (2), Santa, K SS (4), Takacs, A 2B (3), Brusa, G 1B 2 (6). HR--Abreu, W CF (7), Guerrero, G LF (4), Adams, M DH (8), Thompson, D 3B (8), Brusa, G 1B 2 (8), Berry, B RF (1). RBI--Abreu, W CF (13), Guerrero, G LF (16), Adams, M DH (23), Thompson, D 3B (25), Santa, K SS (6), TOTALS 5 (0), Noriega, G SS (13), Brusa, G 1B 5 (25), Berry, B RF (7), Gimenez, W C (14), Briggs, L DH (12), TOTALS 9 (0). HP--Santa, K SS (1). SB--Snider, J LF (1), Yoh, D CF (1). E--Thompson, D 3B (5). LOB--Kansas City 8, Lake Country 9. YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Kansas City Belzer, N (L,1-2) 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 3 6.41 Hartman, M 4.0 3 2 1 4 6 0 1.50 Koch, B 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1.80 8 11 10 9 7 10 3 Lake Country Jimenez, F (W,3-0) 5.0 8 5 5 1 4 4 5.71 Valin, M 2.0 0 0 0 2 6 0 4.15 Sparks, M 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 6.11 9 8 5 5 4 11 4 WP--Hartman, M 2 (3). HB--Valin, M (2). SO--Sweeney, D 3, Adams, M 2, Thompson, D, Hernandez, J 2, Gillaspie, C, Escarra, J 2, Snider, J, Bennett, T 3, Noriega, G 2, Yoh, D 2, Briggs, L 2. BB--Abreu, W, Guerrero, G, Gillaspie, C 2, Takacs, A 2, Brusa, G, Yoh, D, Berry, B 3. BF--Belzer, N 19 (85), Hartman, M 20 (77), Koch, B 4 (36), Jimenez, F 24 (74), Valin, M 9 (41), Sparks, M 7 (77). P-S--Belzer, N 67-44, Hartman, M 84-48, Koch, B 19-11, Jimenez, F 104-64, Valin, M 48-25, Sparks, M 23-18. T--3:06. A--2409

Weather:

Game Date: 06/04/2022 Gary SouthShore RailCats 4 AT Sioux City Explorers 5

YTD YTD Gary SouthShore AB R H BI AVG Sioux City AB R H BI AVG Welz, Z LF 4 0 1 0 .167 Harris, C CF 2 2 2 1 .381 Woodworth, M 2B 5 1 3 0 .234 Amaral, D 2B 4 0 1 1 .344 Lingua, D SS 5 2 1 0 .353 Franklin, N 3B 5 0 1 2 .284 Cruz, M C 3 1 1 0 .211 Snyder, G 1B 3 0 0 0 .258 Racusin, Z 3B 4 0 1 1 .282 Martin, T RF 3 0 0 0 .254 Abbott, S 1B 4 0 1 1 .212 Zawada, S LF 4 0 0 0 .260 Olund, A RF 3 0 1 0 .211 Tiberi, B SS 3 1 1 0 .232 Smith, J DH 4 0 1 0 .308 Anthon, J C 4 0 0 0 .111 Williams, J CF 4 0 1 0 .157 Dunn Jr., C DH 0 2 0 0 .125 36 4 11 2 28 5 5 4

Gary SouthShore 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 - 4 11 3 Sioux City 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 1 - 5 5 1 2B--Harris, C CF (5). RBI--Racusin, Z 3B (5), Abbott, S 1B (5), TOTALS 2 (0), Harris, C CF (8), Amaral, D 2B (3), Franklin, N 3B 2 (20), TOTALS 4 (0). HP--Cruz, M C (3), Harris, C CF (3), Martin, T RF (1). SH--Harris, C CF (0), Amaral, D 2B (0). SB--Welz, Z LF (1), Woodworth, M 2B (3), Lingua, D SS (10), Smith, J DH (2), Martin, T RF (4). CS--Harris, C CF (5). E--Cruz, M C 2 (3), Abbott, S 1B (2), Gercken, N P (1). LOB--Gary SouthShore 9, Sioux City 9. DP--D. Amaral(2B) - B. Tiberi(SS) - G. Snyder(1B), D. Amaral(2B) - B. Tiberi(SS) - G. Snyder(1B), D. Amaral(2B) - N. Franklin(3B) - G. Snyder(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Gary SouthShore Heidenfelder, A 5.0 2 1 1 4 5 0 2.89 Phillips, A 1.2 1 3 3 2 1 0 4.70 Eisenbarger, J (L,1-1) 1.1 2 1 0 1 2 0 3.75 Vega, C 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 8.03 8.1 5 5 4 7 8 0 Sioux City Windle, T 4.0 6 2 2 1 4 0 4.50 Kuhns, M 2.2 2 0 0 1 5 0 3.48 Gercken, N 0.2 1 2 1 0 0 0 2.70 Koch, T 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14.54 McIlraith, T (W,1-1) 1.2 1 0 0 1 2 0 0.84 9 11 4 3 3 11 0 WP--Windle, T 2 (2). HB--Heidenfelder, A (3), Eisenbarger, J (3), Gercken, N (1). SO--Welz, Z 2, Lingua, D 2, Abbott, S 2, Smith, J 2, Williams, J 3, Amaral, D 2, Franklin, N, Snyder, G, Zawada, S, Tiberi, B, Anthon, J 2. BB--Welz, Z, Cruz, M, Olund, A, Harris, C, Snyder, G, Tiberi, B, Dunn Jr., C 4. BF--Heidenfelder, A 21 (79), Phillips, A 8 (71), Eisenbarger, J 8 (58), Vega, C 2 (54), Windle, T 17 (17), Kuhns, M 10 (44), Gercken, N 5 (18), Koch, T (25), McIlraith, T 7 (44). P-S--Heidenfelder, A 84-50, Phillips, A 34-19, Eisenbarger, J 35-19, Vega, C 3-2, Windle, T 51-35, Kuhns, M 47-31, Gercken, N 19-10, Koch, T 6-3, McIlraith, T 22-15. T--3:28. A--604

Weather: 68 Cloudy Plate Umpire - Jett Minton, Field Umpire #1 - Nick Webb, Field Umpire #2 - James Ainsworth

Game Date: 06/04/2022 Cleburne Railroaders 2 AT Sioux Falls Canaries 6

YTD YTD Cleburne AB R H BI AVG Sioux Falls AB R H BI AVG Shumpert, N SS 4 0 0 0 .250 Ulrich, W RF 4 2 1 0 .318 Arroyo, E 2B 4 0 0 0 .243 Martinez, O SS 3 1 1 0 .385 Sanchez, H C 3 1 1 0 .266 Quiggle, K CF 4 1 1 2 .345 Simpson, C 3B 4 1 2 1 .290 Henry, J DH 3 0 2 2 .243 Nehrir, Z CF 3 0 0 0 .235 LaValley, G 3B 2 0 0 1 .360 Trejo, C DH 4 0 0 0 .224 Michalczewski, 1B 4 0 0 0 .245 Bockelie, J 1B 2 0 0 1 .250 Noriega, A C 4 1 1 1 .313 Wolfe, H LF 3 0 0 0 .255 Gurwitz, Z 2B 3 0 0 0 .206 Wiley, J RF 2 0 0 0 .224 Gotta, N LF 3 1 0 0 .196 29 2 3 2 30 6 6 6

Cleburne 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 3 0 Sioux Falls 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 1 x - 6 6 0 2B--Quiggle, K CF (7). HR--Simpson, C 3B (2), Noriega, A C (3). RBI--Simpson, C 3B (6), Bockelie, J 1B (6), TOTALS 2 (0), Quiggle, K CF 2 (13), Henry, J DH 2 (24), LaValley, G 3B (10), Noriega, A C (8), TOTALS 6 (0). HP--Wiley, J RF (6), Henry, J DH (2), LaValley, G 3B (2). SF--Bockelie, J 1B (1). SB--Nehrir, Z CF (8), Wiley, J RF (4). LOB--Cleburne 4, Sioux Falls 7. YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Cleburne Evans, J (L,0-2) 4.2 1 3 3 5 4 0 3.24 Krauza, M 2.1 4 2 2 0 4 0 2.84 McCarthy, K 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 1 11.05 8 6 6 6 5 8 1 Sioux Falls Lang, N (W,1-1) 5.0 3 2 2 1 6 1 5.84 Wyatt, C 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 3.97 Ledesma, S 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1.69 Walters, M 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8.59 Ferrell, R 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 9 3 2 2 2 12 1 WP--Evans, J (1). HB--Krauza, M 2 (3), Lang, N (2). SO--Shumpert, N, Arroyo, E, Simpson, C 2, Nehrir, Z, Trejo, C 4, Wolfe, H, Wiley, J 2, Quiggle, K 2, Michalczewski, T 3, Gurwitz, Z 2, Gotta, N. BB--Sanchez, H, Nehrir, Z, Ulrich, W, Martinez, O, LaValley, G, Gurwitz, Z, Gotta, N. BF--Evans, J 20 (77), Krauza, M 13 (54), McCarthy, K 4 (38), Lang, N 20 (55), Wyatt, C 4 (47), Ledesma, S 3 (22), Walters, M 3 (34), Ferrell, R 3 (27). P-S--Evans, J 77-39, Krauza, M 43-26, McCarthy, K 11-7, Lang, N 81-53, Wyatt, C 19-10, Ledesma, S 7-5, Walters, M 11-8, Ferrell, R 17-10. T--2:41.

Weather: 71 degrees - 8 mph partly cloud Plate Umpire - Rex Engstrand, Field Umpire #1 - Ian Whigham, Field Umpire #2 - Clay Park

East W L PCT GB STREAK L10

Chicago Dogs 14 6 0.700 - 7W 9-1

Kane County Cougars 12 8 0.600 2 2L 5-5

Lake Country DockHounds 11 9 0.550 3 1W 5-5

Milwaukee Milkmen 10 10 0.500 4 1L 4-6

Gary SouthShore RailCats 7 14 0.333 7.5 2L 3-7

Cleburne Railroaders 4 16 0.200 10 1L 2-8

West W L PCT GB STREAK L10

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 14 6 0.700 - 1W 7-3

Kansas City Monarchs 14 7 0.667 .5 1L 8-2

Lincoln Saltdogs 12 7 0.632 1.5 1L 6-4

Winnipeg Goldeyes 10 11 0.476 4.5 1W 4-6

Sioux City Explorers 7 12 0.368 6.5 4W 4-6

Sioux Falls Canaries 6 15 0.286 8.5 1W 3-7

Next 3 days games:

June 5 - Lincoln @ Winnipeg 1:00pm

June 5 - Fargo-Moorhead @ Milwaukee 1:00pm

June 5 - Cleburne @ Sioux Falls 1:05pm

June 5 - Kansas City @ Lake Country 1:35pm

June 5 - Kane County @ Chicago 3:00pm

June 5 - Gary SouthShore @ Sioux City 4:05pm

June 6 - Gary SouthShore @ Lake Country 6:35pm

June 7 - Sioux City @ Kane County 6:30pm

June 7 - Gary SouthShore @ Lake Country 6:35pm

June 7 - Sioux Falls @ Fargo-Moorhead 7:02pm

June 7 - Chicago @ Lincoln 7:05pm

June 7 - Milwaukee @ Cleburne 7:06pm

American Association Stories from June 5, 2022

