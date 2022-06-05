DockHounds' Offense Operates Early in Five-Run Victory

OCONOMOWOC, WI. - The Lake Country DockHounds took down the Kansas City Monarchs in Oconomowoc Saturday evening, 10-5.

It was a rainy contest, but the action wasn't dreary by any means.

Willie Abreu got the Monarchs' offense working in the first inning with a solo home run. Matt Adams hit his third homer on the series with a solo shot to put Kansas City up 2-0.

In the top of the second inning, Kevin Santa drove in J.C. Escarra on a double.

In the next half inningt, the DockHounds smoked two homers off the bats of Gio Brusa and Blake Berry. The score was then tied at 3 runs apiece.

But Lake Country didn't stop there. They kept going strong with a five-run inning that would blow the game open. Gabriel Noriega singled to drive in Jake Snider from second. Gio Brusa had the hot bat as he put up a 2-run blast to left field.

Wilfredo Gimenez and Lamar Briggs both drove in runs off of back-to-back singles. The score would be 8-3.

Brusa hit again in the fourth with an RBI double, his third hit of the contest.

Gabby Guerrero and David Thompson homered in the fifth inning to inch the game closer, with Lake Country leading 9-5.

The DockHounds would score an unearned run due to a wild pitch in the seventh inning.

The Baird Top Hound of the game seemed to be an obvious choice. Gio Brusa was selected going 4-for-4 at the dish. He had 13 total bases tonight with all four of his hits at a double or better.

The DockHounds will host the rubber match against the Kansas City Monarchs at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Saturday, June 5th. FIrst pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

