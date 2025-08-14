Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics Full Game Highlights: August 13, 2025
August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State's backcourt + perimeter firepower was unmatched tonight in the Golden State Valkyries 88-83 win over the Mystics!
Veronica Burton - 30 PTS (career-high) | 7 REB | 7 AST | 6 3PM Cecilia Zandalasini - 20 PTS | 7 REB | 6 3PM (career-high)
