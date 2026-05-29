Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Full Game Highlights: May 28, 2026
Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries pull away at the end to defeat the Indiana Fever 90-88
Veronica Burton: 25 PTS | 6 REB | 5 BLKS (career-high) | 3 AST Janelle Salaün: 19 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM Gabby Williams: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 90, Fever 88 - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Fall at Golden State Valkyries - Indiana Fever
- Aces Shooting Goes Cold in Fourth, Fall 95-87 on the Road to Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Veronica Burton Records Season-High 25 Points, Five Blocks in Thrilling Victory over Fever - Golden State Valkyries
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