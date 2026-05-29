Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Full Game Highlights: May 28, 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries pull away at the end to defeat the Indiana Fever 90-88

Veronica Burton: 25 PTS | 6 REB | 5 BLKS (career-high) | 3 AST Janelle Salaün: 19 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM Gabby Williams: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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