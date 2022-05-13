Gold Pitches Isotopes Past Space Cowboys

May 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Right-handed pitcher Brandon Gold had his best start as an Albuquerque Isotope Friday night, working 5.2 innings of three-hit shutout ball to lead his team to an 8-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in front of 8,456 fans at Isotopes Park.

With the game scoreless in the fourth, Scott Schebler drew a one-out walk before Brian Serven singled. Coco Montes, Ryan Vilade and Kyle Holder connected on three consecutive singles to give Albuquerque a 3-0 lead. With two outs, Wynton Bernard delivered the fifth single of the innings, plating Vilade to make it 4-0.

Elehuris Montero launched a ball in the fifth, sending it 412 feet off the scoreboard in left-center, increasing his team's advantage to five.

After Tim Lopes picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, Sugar Land spoiled the shutout in the seventh with a pair of unearned runs off Zach Lee. Albuquerque put their final touches on the triumph when D.J. Peterson connected on a two-run homer in the eighth.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the eighth time in Gold's professional career he worked five or more innings with no runs allowed, and the first occurrence since June 1, 2019 for Double-A Hartford at Bowie.

- Taylor Snyder was injured on a swing in the fourth inning and exited mid-at bat as Peterson pinch-hit for him. It was the third time this season that Peterson has entered for an injured player, as he pinch-hit for Ryan Vilade in the first inning at Round Rock on April 24 and pinch-ran for Carlos Pérez in the first yesterday morning.

- Chad Smith worked a perfect ninth and has allowed just two runs over his last 10 appearances spanning 11.2 innings.

- The Isotopes are 6-5 this season when they hit multiple home runs in a ballgame.

- Albuquerque committed three errors, their ninth contest with multiple miscues this season. They have at least one error in 23 of the 34 games.

- Montero is 9-for-18 with two doubles and three home runs in his last four games.

- The Topes are 10-6 all-time on Friday the 13th, this was their third consecutive victory on the superstitious date.

On Deck: It will be a Saturday fiesta at "The Plaza" as the Mariachis host the Space Cowboys at 6:35 PM. It is the second Mariachis de Nuevo México contest of the season, another Little League Night, and the fun will be capped with a post-game fireworks show. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner (4-0, 3.26) will look to keep his four-start win streak alive at Triple-A against Astros top pitching prospect Hunter Brown (0-3, 2.63). Gates open early at 5:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.