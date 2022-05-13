Space Cowboys Game Notes

May 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







MASHIJEVIC: JJ Matijevic hit his team-leading eighth home run of the year in Thursday's win and is tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League. He's homered in three straight games to open the series. Matijevic is amidst an eight-game hitting streak, which is the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. Matijevic has hit .370 (10x27) with a double, four homers and 10 RBI during the streak. Matijevic has also logged an extra-base hit in four straight games, trailing Korey Lee (5) for the longest such streak from the Space Cowboys this season.

ENOLI CANNOLI: Enoli Paredes tossed a scoreless inning Thursday, lowering his ERA to 0.64 on the season. Paredes' 0.64 ERA is the lowest of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 14 innings pitched.

HOLY HENSLEY: David Hensley has reached base safely in 30 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the Pacific Coast League. Hensley leads the Pacific Coast League with 24 walks and is third with a .435 on-base percentage.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.