OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (20-13) at Round Rock Express (20-13)

Game #34 of 150/Road #16 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-2, 5.56) vs. RR-RHP Cole Winn (2-0, 5.68)

Friday, May 13, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: With a win tonight, the Oklahoma City Dodgers can take over first place in the Pacific Coast League when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers and Express are currently in a first-place tie with identical 20-13 records and Oklahoma City leads the current series, 2-1. Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games as well as five of the last seven games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers erupted for 19 runs and 19 hits and Yefry Ramírez pitched the team's first nine-inning shutout in four years, leading the Dodgers to a 19-0 romp over the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers blasted a season-high six home runs and also notched a season-high 11 extra-base hits. The Dodgers scored in each of the first three innings, including a seven-run rally in the third inning to jump out to a 10-0 lead. OKC dropped six more runs on the Express in the fifth inning, when Ryan Noda, Andy Burns and Eddy Alvarez each hit homers. The Dodgers tacked on two more runs following a Round Rock error in the seventh inning and notched the final run of the night in the ninth inning. Ramírez faced one batter over the minimum while throwing a three-hit shutout and finished with eight strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Sam Gaviglio (3-2) is scheduled to make his seventh appearance and third start of the season...He most recently pitched and started May 7 against Albuquerque in OKC, allowing five runs (four earned) and five hits over a season-high 5.2 innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Four of the five runs scored on a grand slam, and he did not factor into the decision of the Dodgers' 8-5 win...Gaviglio has primarily worked in a tandem with other pitchers and appeared out of the bullpen in four of his first six outings...Gaviglio signed with LAD as a free agent Jan. 31, 2022 after splitting last year with Triple-A Round Rock and SSG Landers of the KBO in Korea...He spent the entire 2019 season as a member of Toronto's bullpen, making a career-high 52 appearances...He made his ML debut May 11, 2017 with the Seattle Mariners at Toronto, striking out the first batter he faced...He was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University...He will make his first appearance against the Express since starting five games for Round Rock last season, going 2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and four walks against 24 strikeouts over 26.1 innings.

Against the Express: 2022: 2-1 2021: 16-13 All-time: 148-122 At RR: 79-61 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for their first series of 2022 after playing 29 games against one another during the 2021 season. They are scheduled to play a total 30 times in 2022...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...Cristian Santana led the Dodgers with 27 hits in the series and tied with Zach Reks for a team-leading 16 RBI. Luke Raley homered six times in the series while pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx went 5-1...The first 18 games of the season between the teams were played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, with the Dodgers going 10-8. The final 11 games of the series were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers going 6-5 in those games...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Only 371 miles separate Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Dell Diamond, making it the shortest distance between the Dodgers and any of their PCL opponents.

Rout Rock: The Dodgers' 19-0 shutout win against Round Rock last night stands as the largest shutout win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). The previous largest shutout win was a 14-0 victory against Nashville April 25, 1998. The 19-run margin of victory is tied for the second-largest win overall in the team's Bricktown era and the largest since Aug. 3, 2013 when OKC beat Colorado Springs, 24-5. It's also the 10th time during the Bricktown era the team has scored at least 19 runs in a game...The 19-run margin of defeat is the largest in Round Rock's Triple-A history (since 2005)...The Dodgers have won the last two games over the Express by a combined score of 32-4.

Getting Offensive: Last night OKC set season highs with 19 runs, 19 hits, six home runs and 11 extra-base hits. It marked the team's highest-scoring game since plating 20 runs during a 20-9 win in El Paso May 30, 2021, which was also the last time the team recorded 11 extra-base hits...OKC's 19 runs last night are tied for second-most by a PCL team this season, trailing only Sugar Land's 20 runs scored just two days prior in Albuquerque...Last night was the sixth time this season the Dodgers scored at least 12 runs in a game. OKC's 230 runs scored through 33 games this season lead all of Triple-A and rank second in all of the Minors, trailing only Double-A Amarillo's 233 runs. They also lead all Triple-A teams in all three slashline categories at .283/.379/.482...The Dodgers have scored at least seven runs in six of the last seven games and have notched at least 10 hits in six of the last eight games as well as in three straight...All nine starters collected at least one hit last night for the second straight game, while eight starters had at least one RBI and seven players finished with multi-hit games. All nine starters also reached base at least twice via hit or walk. Jason Martin, Ryan Noda and Tony Wolters tied for the game high with three hits. Five players picked up multi-RBI games and Eddy Alvarez led all players with four RBI. Along with Noda, Kevin Pillar and Miguel Vargas each drove in three runs. Wolters and Martin each scored four runs, either setting (Wolters) or tying (Martin) career highs...The Dodgers scored seven runs in the third inning, matching their highest-scoring inning of the season. They previously plated seven runs in one frame April 16 in El Paso...OKC went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position last night and are batting .347 (42x121) over the last 11 games with RISP.

Dinger Details: Six different players hit home runs last night: Eddy Alvarez, Andy Burns, Jake Lamb, Jason Martin, Ryan Noda and Kevin Pillar. Noda and Burns hit the team's first back-to-back homers of the season in the fifth inning, as the team finished with three homers in the frame. Alvarez and Pillar's home runs were each three-run shots...OKC last hit six homers July 23, 2021 at home against Sugar Land...The Dodgers have now homered in a season-best eight straight games (17 HR) and have gone deep in 14 of the last 15 games (23 HR)...OKC has nine homers over the last two games and have hit at least three homers in a game six times in 2022...Ten of the team's last 12 home runs have been hit with at least one runner on base as well as 18 of the team's last 22 homers, with nine occurring with at least two runners on base. The Dodgers have hit more homers with runners on (27) than with the bases empty (18) this season...As of publication time, research is still being performed to find the last time - if ever - six different OKC players have homered in one game. There is no recorded instance of it occurring between 2005-21.

Shutout Story: Yefry Ramírez pitched his fourth career complete game and set a new career high with 9.0 innings. Ramírez became the first OKC Dodger to throw a shutout since current bullpen coach Justin DeFratus went the distance against Memphis May 11, 2018 during a 2-0 win at home. The team's last individual shutout thrown on the road was by Jake Buchanan in New Orleans May 20, 2014...Ramírez faced one batter over the minimum while throwing 107 pitches, tying his career high. He had faced the minimum through 8.2 innings before Nash Knight collected an infield single. Prior to the ninth inning, Round Rock had two singles and one walk, but Ramírez eliminated each of the three baserunners with a ground ball double play by the proceeding hitter....Although it was Ramírez's second career shutout, the first was only 6.0 innings in a game completed early due to rain July 22, 2017 when he was with Double-A Trenton...Ramírez also became the first OKC pitcher over the last three seasons to even exceed 7.0 innings. He is the first pitcher in any game in the Minor Leagues to throw a shutout of 9.0 innings this season and is the first pitcher in the PCL to throw a shutout of 9.0 innings since Drew Gagnon of Las Vegas did it Aug. 28, 2018 against Tacoma.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 with three RBI, extending his on-base streak to 15 games and his streak of scoring at least one run to 13 straight games. Vargas has hit safely in 12 of the 13 games during his run-scoring streak, going 20-for-50 (.400) with 13 RBI, 11 walks and 20 runs scored (.508 OBP/.602 SLG)...His 13-game streak with a run scored is the longest by any player in the Minors or Majors this season...Vargas' 32 runs scored this season pace all of Triple-A and rank second in all of the Minors. His 23 walks are second-most in the PCL, while his 37 hits are tied for second in the league. He leads the Dodgers in runs, hits and walks.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar homered last night for the second straight game for his team-leading ninth homer of the season, belting a three-run homer off the batter's eye in the third inning. He also doubled and went 2-for-3 with three RBI, three runs and one walk...Pillar has hit five homers in his last six games and during that time is 12-for-25 (.480) with 13 RBI and eight runs scored. He leads OKC with 30 RBI this season and his total ranks third in the league. His .686 SLG, 1.096 OPS and 31 runs are all second in the league while three triples are tied for second, his 70 total bases are third and his nine homers are tied for third.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb homered for the second straight game yesterday and for the third time in his last five games. He's now hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 19-for-51 (.373) with five homers, three doubles, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and 10 walks. He is 10-for-27 (.370) during a season-best seven-game hitting streak with five extra-base hits, five walks, nine runs scored and 11 RBI.

That's My JM: Jason Martin picked up two extra-base hits Thursday with a two-run homer and a double as part of a three-hit night. It was his third straight multi-hit game (7x15), as well as his fourth in the last five games (9x23) and eighth in the last 14 games. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 18-for-45 (.400) with 10 RBI and 13 runs scored...His 26 runs scored this season are third in the PCL and his four runs last night were his most in a game since May 26, 2016 with High-A Lancaster, tying a career high.

Around the Horn: Tony Wolters' four runs scored last night were a career high for the catcher who reached base six times with three hits and three walks...Andy Burns homered for a second straight game Thursday. Over his last six games he is 7-for-22 with a double, three homers and 11 RBI...Zach McKinstry did not play last night but currently is on a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-24 (.500) with eight runs, three RBI and four multi-hit games.

