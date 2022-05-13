Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Reno (7:05 PT)

May 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (10-23) vs. Reno Aces (16-17)

Friday, May 13, 2022, 7:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA

RHP Konner Wade vs. RHP Drey Jameson

RUNNER!: The Rainiers equaled a season-high with five stolen bases last night (Haggerty x2, O'Keefe, Izturis and Mejia), and ran past Reno 5-2 in a game they never trailed. The cardio display matched a 4-2 win over Sugar Land on April 20 at Cheney Stadium.

Erick Mejia (2-3, BB) had Tacoma's lone multi-hit and multi-RBI night, stroking a two-run homer to left field in the second inning. The Rainiers drew eight walks from the Aces pitching staff, and were victorious despite being out-hit 8-6 (3 HR); Zach Green (8, 5th) and Marcus Wilson (5, 6th) each added solo shots for the home side.

In his second start for Tacoma since coming off the IL, LHP Tommy Milone worked 3.0 scoreless IP: 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K. Nick Ramirez notched his first save, with 2.0 scoreless IP (2 H, 0 BB, 2 K).

COULDN'T ROLL ME A SEVEN: Despite the Rainiers winning the division by five games over second-place Reno last season, at 81-121 (.401) since 2009, the Aces are by far Tacoma's worst matchup in that span, since the Reno franchise relocated from Tucson, Arizona following the 2008 season. The Rainiers are 39-42 at home against the Aces all-time.

GET A KLEW: 2020 American League Rookie of the Year and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is 10 days and five games into a Major League rehab assignment with the Rainiers (knee): He's 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers, six RBI, five runs scored and two walks thus far, with a 1.109 OPS (.409/.700). Lewis has DH'd five times, and played left field once.

When Lewis pulverized a solo home run in his first at-bat of the assignment on 5/3 at Salt Lake, he became the first player to homer in his first plate appearance with Tacoma since Jaycob Brugman, on 6/1/19 at El Paso.

THE REAL: Rainiers middle infielder and defensive wizard Mason McCoy is on a heater offensively as well; by going 2-for-4 (double, run) on Thursday he extended his on-base streak to 15 games, and he's hit safely in 14 of those contests. His season-long hit streak was also extended to nine, surpassing Zach Green for Tacoma's longest this season. In those 15 games dating to April 20, McCoy is batting .310 (18-for-58), with two homers, eight RBI, five walks, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases. His OPS is .858 (.375/.483) during that stretch.

IT AIN'T EASY BEING...: Tacoma corner infielder Zach Green has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games dating to April 24, with five homers, a triple, two doubles, 16 RBI and an .866 OPS (.576 SLG), while scoring 11 times. His eight home runs lead the club, and tie him for fifth-most in the league. Green also has the fifth-most RBI in the PCL, with 26. He has the fourth-most extra-base hits in the league (16), and the fifth-most total bases (66). He's batting .288 since 4/24, has homered in four of his last five games, and has the ninth-best slugging percentage in the PCL (.545).

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 57 bases in 33 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals by nine; Buffalo and Indianapolis of the International League are second with 48 apiece. Caught only 10 times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an .851 clip, while swiping 1.73 bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall is second in the PCL in steals with 12 in 30 games played (Round Rock's Bubba Thompson has 16); last season, Wall had the third-most steals in the IL with 35, for Buffalo (Toronto).

Rainiers infielders Sam Haggerty (3rd, 11 SB) and Erick Mejia (6th, 8 SB) are on the league leaderboard as well. It's a fast start to the season throughout the organization, as Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez currently leads the Major Leagues in steals, with 10.

EXPLORING FOR HITS: Tomorrow's Tacoma starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is holding PCL batters to the fourth-lowest average among qualified arms (.204), and is 10th in the league in ERA (4.50) among those qualified. His three winning decisions are one off the league pace (Ryan Feltner, ABQ and Cesar Valdez, SL); the Rainiers are 4-2 when Ponce de Leon pitches.

DARREN MC(K)AUGHAN: Rainiers starter Darren McCaughan's 35 strikeouts rank second in the PCL among active players (Ryan Feltner, Albuquerque, 37), and the right-hander leads the league in innings pitched with 39.1 entering today's action. McCaughan's seven starts thus far tie him for most in the league.

