OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game Summary: The new pace of play rules instituted in Minor League Baseball this season played a pivotal role in Friday's game as the Oklahoma City Dodgers edged the Round Rock Express, 6-5, Friday night at Dell Diamond. With the game tied at 5-5, the Dodgers (21-13) had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth inning. Round Rock's Jesus Tinoco disengaged from the pitching rubber three times during the same plate appearance without an out being recorded, which is penalized as a balk under the new rules. As a result, the go-ahead run scored. Carson Fulmer proceeded to retire the side in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the game and give the Dodgers a third straight win. The Express (20-14) hit four home runs in the game, including two in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers then scored the game's next five runs, culminating with a four-run rally in the fourth inning. Each of the first six batters of the inning reached base and all runs scored with the bases loaded. The Express hit two more homers in the bottom of the inning and scored three runs to pull even. The game stayed at 5-5 until the ninth inning.

Of Note: -After dropping the series opener, the Dodgers have won three straight games and overtaken the Express for the best record in the Pacific Coast League. At 21-13, the Dodgers are also a season-best eight games above .500.

-Friday's game marked the first time since Opening Night the Dodgers were involved in a contest tied after seven or eight innings. They are now 2-0 when tied after eight innings and improved to 6-5 in one-run games.

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a walk, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. However, his streak of 13 consecutive games with a run scored came to an end. It's the longest run-scoring streak in the Majors or Minors this season, with the next-longest at 10 games. Vargas has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-54 (.407) with 14 RBI, 12 walks and 20 runs scored.

-Jake Lamb extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 with a walk. During the streak, Lamb is 11-for-31 (.355) with five extra-base hits, six walks, nine runs scored and 11 RBI. He's also now hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 20-for-55 (.364) with five homers, three doubles, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and 11 walks.

-Zach McKinstry also extended his current hitting streak to seven games. McKinstry went 1-for-4 and drew a bases-loaded walk. Over his last seven games, McKinstry is 13-for-28.

-Tomás Telis went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI single. The catcher has hit safely in a season-high six straight games, going 9-for-23 with six RBI. He has collected at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .400 (18x45) during the stretch.

-The Dodgers' bullpen kept Round Rock scoreless and to two hits over the final five frames, with one walk and five strikeouts. Four relievers combined to retire 13 of the final 14 Express batters, including the last nine in a row. Justin Hagenman earned the win after striking out all three batters in the eighth inning. Carson Fulmer picked up his first save after retiring the side in order in the ninth inning on eight pitches.

-The Dodgers tied their season high with 11 walks Friday, previously done May 1 against Sugar Land. They have walked 21 times in the last two games and lead the PCL with 174 walks this season.

-The Dodgers allowed a season-high four home runs - all solo shots. It was the first time allowing that many homers in a game since Aug. 20, 2021 at Sugar Land (five), and the first time in the last 10 games the Dodgers even allowed more than one home run in a game. Matt Carpenter and Davis Wendzel hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, marking the first time an opponent has done that against OKC this season. OKC starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio allowed all four homers to set a career high and became the first OKC pitcher that's allowed four homers since Daniel Corcino surrendered five homers Aug. 5, 2019 at Las Vegas.

-The Dodgers' season-best streak of eight straight games hitting at least one home run ended Friday. They also notched just one extra-base hit a day after tallying a season-high 11 extra-base hits.

What's Next: The Dodgers look for a fourth straight win the series Saturday starting at 6:05 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.