Goaltender Kaczperski Re-Signs with Heartlanders

July 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Tuesday goaltender Corbin Kaczperski has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Heartlanders. The 26-year-old is the first netminder to come to terms with the team on a deal for the 2022-23 season.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (3): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith

Defensemen (1): Riese Zmolek

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Kaczperski led the Heartlanders with ten wins, a 2.69 goals against average and .921 save percentage (21 GP) in the 2021-22 season. He signed with the team in December after beginning in SPHL Vermillion County. The 26-year-old received a pair of "call-ups" to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch (AHL) in his rookie season (4 GP, 1-2-0 record, 3.55 GAA, .870 sv. %) in addition to PTOs with Utica and Rochester.

The left-handed catcher stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 194 pounds.

Corbin Kaczperski: "I loved everything about the team last season. The culture was set and we put in the hard work to do things the right way. Iowa gave me my first shot in the ECHL and I think with Derek Damon taking over as Head Coach it's a seamless transition for me. We are on the same wavelength and he's an awesome coach. I'm excited to have a strong offseason and get back to the Heartland for a great season."

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "Corbin was a vital pick up for our group last season and we're excited he will have a full summer to prepare for his second season in Iowa. He kept us in almost every game and stole a handful that kept us fighting for the playoffs last year. This opportunity will be great for Corbin to stay on his development path and hopefully get more looks at higher levels as he earns them."

Over five NCAA seasons, Kaczperski went 32-24-5 with a 2.54 goals against average and .907 save percentage. Kaczperski netminded his first four collegiate seasons at Yale and ranks third in Yale's all-time program records for goals-against average and save percentage. In his final year of eligibility, Kaczperski won three games and registered a 2.60 goals-against average at the University of Denver.

A native of China Township, MI, Kaczperski spent most of his youth and junior hockey playing in the Detroit area before spending the 2015-16 season with Lone Star (NAHL).

