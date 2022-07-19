Esteves Inks Deal with Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Gianluca Esteves has been signed for the 2022-23 season.

Esteves, 25, recently finished his rookie season. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward had 24 points (9g, 15a) in 57 games for Cincinnati.

"Since being traded this summer I've heard a lot of great things about Wichita," said Esteves. "I'm looking forward to seeing the city in person, meeting my new teammates and getting to know the great fans. I can't wait to get things started and help bring the Thunder back to the playoffs."

He attended Michigan State University before signing with the Cyclones. During his four-year collegiate career, Esteves tallied 14 points (4g, 10a) in 96 games for the Spartans.

Esteves played one season in the North American Hockey League for the Aston Rebels to close out his junior career. He collected 45 points (17g, 28a) in 60 games and added nine points (5g, 4a) in 12 playoff games. He was also named to the NAHL Robertson Cup All-Tournament Team.

Esteves is the fifth player to be announced this offseason. Stay tuned tomorrow at 3 p.m. for another player announcement!

