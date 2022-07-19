Admirals Bring Back Widmar for 2022-23 Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Joe Widmar has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Widmar, 27, becomes the fourth forward to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

The Northbrook, IL native spent last season with three different teams, including Norfolk. His campaign started with the Iowa Heartlanders, where he posted 23 points in 39 games (7g, 16a). On February 8, he was sent to Indy and played in just six games with the Fuel. On March 10, the Admirals acquired Widmar along with Ryan Valentini and future considerations (later named Jared Thomas) from Indy in exchange for Chase Lang. In his first game with Norfolk, Widmar would score the second Admirals goal in an eventual 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators. He would finish his season on a four-game point streak and posted 13 points in 19 total games with Norfolk (4g, 9a).

Widmar turned pro in 2017-18 and joined the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. That season, he registered 40 points in 36 games (11g, 29a) and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team.

The 6'1, 215-pound forward has gone on to play in 121 career ECHL games spanning four seasons with Fort Wayne, Greenville, Atlanta, Wichita, Iowa, Indy, and Norfolk. In 2020-21, Widmar played in 26 games in Poland with Cracovia Krakow and posted 11 points (6g, 5a).

