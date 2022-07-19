Americans Sign Local DFW Player

Forward Hank Crone with Northern Michigan

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (ECHL) and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Hank Crone to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Hank Crone joins the Americans after a great collegiate season last year at Northern Michigan. The 5'9 and 165-pound forward led his team in scoring with 44 points in 31 games.

The Cedar Hill, Texas-born forward played four years of college hockey; one season at Boston University, two years at the University of Denver, and one at Northern Michigan.

"Hank Crone is a top-end, highly skilled player," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "He had a great college season last year, and the fact he is a Texas native only makes it better. The fans will really enjoy watching Hank, as he is as skilled as they come. I look forward to coaching him here in Allen, and in helping him further his career at the next level."

Crone was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award last year, honoring the top players in Division I hockey (13 goals and 31 assists).

"Being nominated for the Hobey was special and it proved that I was a top tier player in Division I college hockey," said Crone. "I was very proud to be recognized in that conversation."

Crone, who left home at age 16 for the USHL, was a part of the Dallas Stars Elite program at the Triple A level.

He started playing hockey in the DFW area at the young age of three. The rookie will join his new teammates for Americans Training Camp this October.

