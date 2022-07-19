Mavericks Sign Forward Josh Lammon

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Josh Lammon.

Lammon, a six-foot, 190 pound center from Jackson, Mississippi will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Lammon has experience in the ECHL, playing for the Florida Everblades in 2018-19 and with the Allen Americans from 2019-21. During the 2020-21 season with the Americans, he recorded 36 points on 12 goals and 24 assists in 67 games played. In the playoffs that season, Lammon scored two goals and had an assists in seven games. Most recentley, Lammon played for the Cardiff Devils in the EIHL during the 2021-22 season where he recorded 16 points on nine goals and seven assists.

"Josh is a complete player that understands the ECHL," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He was very successful in Allen and is a shift down center that plays a 200-foot game. He is leader on and off the ice and his experience will contribute to the success of the Mavericks Organization."

"Josh Lammon is a player that gets it done at both ends of the rink," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "He was recognized as the best defensive forward in the league while playing NCAA Division 1 hockey at Mercyhurst, and he has always been an offensive leader wherever he has played. Josh is someone who can play anywhere throughout your lineup and instantly makes his line better. We were teammates in Florida and I played against him while he was in Allen, and I always thought that when I started coaching he would be a guy that we would want. This is another big signing for our group."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

