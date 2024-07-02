Giants Walk Away with Series-Opening Win

July 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After keeping the Ports at arm's length through most of the game on Monday night, a big eighth inning for the Giants allowed them to pull away in a 12-2 win to start the series.

Stockton issued 12 walks with just five strikeouts, allowing the San Jose to score three runs without a hit through four innings. The Ports trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third, when Myles Naylor ripped a base hit between third and short for a one-out single. An errant pick off attempt allowed Naylor to advance all the way to third base, before Nelson Beltran beat out an infield single to score Naylor and tie the game at 1-1.

More walks and hit-by-pitches led to two more runs for the Giants in the fourth to put them back on top 3-1. It would stay that way until the seventh Nate Nankil scored on a wild pitch after he singled to lead off the inning to cut it back to 3-2.

San Jose would answer again though with two more runs in the seventh, as they continued to respond every time Stockton cut into their lead. The Giants would break the game open in the bottom of the eighth, and led 8-2 when Maui Ahuna delivered the knockout blow with a 418-foot grand slam over the batter's eye in straight-away center for the 12-2 final score.

UP NEXT

Game two in San Jose is scheduled for 6:30 PM, with the Ports starting Jackson Finley (0-5, 6.95) against the Giants Josh Bostick (0-6, 5.27).

