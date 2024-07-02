Nuts Outlast Grizzlies in Extra-Inning Thriller

July 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - In a high-octane matchup at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts edged past the Modesto Grizzlies 10-9 in a thrilling extra-inning contest. The game showcased a flurry of offense from both teams under the scorching 97-degree heat.

The Nuts, the CAL North division First-Half Champs, struck first with an explosive offensive display. They jumped to an early lead with a two-run HR by Luis Suisbel, who finished the game with two homers and 3 RBIs. The reigning California League Player of the Week Aidan Smith also contributed significantly, going 4-for-5 at the plate with 2 RBIs to bolster the Nuts' offensive output.

The Grizzlies, despite trailing early, mounted a resilient comeback effort. Braylen Wimmer led the charge with a standout performance, going 3-for-6 with 4 RBIs, including a crucial 3-run triple in the 9th inning. However, their efforts fell short as they struggled to contain the Nuts' potent offense throughout the game.

Pitching-wise, both teams faced challenges in managing their bullpens as the game extended into extra innings. Jesse Wainscott, who initially came in relief, ultimately secured the win for the Nuts despite some late-game drama. Hammer, pitching for the Grizzlies, took the loss after a hard-fought battle on the mound to Carlos Jimenez whose infield single scored Edryn Rodriguez for the game-winning run.

Key Performers:

Modesto Nuts:

Aidan Smith: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs

Luis Suisbel: 2 HRs, 3 RBIs

Jack White (H, 5): 2.1 IP, 0 ER

Fresno Grizzlies:

Braylen Wimmer: 3-for-6, 4 RBIs, including a 3-run HR

Next Game: The Modesto Nuts and Modesto Grizzlies face off again tomorrow at John Thurman Field, first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Attendance: 465

