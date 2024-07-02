July Begins with Home-And-Home Series against Stockton

STOCKTON PORTS (30-43, 4-5) at SAN JOSE GIANTS (44-30, 7-2)

Charlie Szykowny and the red-hot Giants begin the month of July with a home-and-home series against the Stockton Ports

SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Monday, July 1 (in SJ) 6:30 PM SJ - Esmerlin Vinicio (4-0, 4.08) vs. STK - Drew Conover (0-2, 21.32)

Tuesday, July 2 (in SJ) 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-6, 5.27) vs. STK - Jackson Finley (0-5, 6.95)

Wednesday, July 3 (in SJ) 6:30 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (6-2, 3.26) vs. STK - Jose Dicochea (1-5, 6.37)

Thursday, July 4 (in STK) 7:05 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-4, 3.80) vs. STK - Ryan Brown (2-2, 3.13)

Friday, July 5 (in STK) 7:05 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (6-1, 3.04) vs. STK - Steven Echavarria (0-3, 6.89)

Saturday, July 6 (in STK) 7:05 PM SJ - Esmerlin Vinicio (4-0, 4.08) vs. STK - Tom Reisinger (0-1, 7.18)

JULY BEGINS WITH HOME-AND-HOME SERIES AGAINST STOCKTON: The San Jose Giants begin the month of July with a six-game, home-and-home series against the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) this week. The first three games will be played at Excite Ballpark Monday-Wednesday before the series shifts to Stockton's Banner Island Ballpark for the final three contests Thursday-Saturday.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The three home games against Stockton Monday-Wednesday can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Justin Allegri calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

TROUBLE WITH THE PORTS: The Giants enter the week with a 5-7 record against Stockton this season. The Ports are the only opponent that San Jose does not have a winning record against this year (have yet to play Rancho Cucamonga). The teams last met from June 4-9 in Stockton with the Ports claiming four out of six games - the Giants' only series loss since mid-April. Two of Stockton's wins in the season series this year came when the Ports were one out away from defeat, but rallied to victory (May 11 in San Jose & June 9 in Stockton).

STRONG SECOND HALF START: The Giants are off to a 7-2 start in the second half with the club's pitching staff leading the way. San Jose has allowed two runs or fewer in six out of their first nine games in the half. Through nine games to open the second half, the Giants boast a sparkling 2.22 team ERA.

THREE STRAIGHT SERIES WINS: The Giants earned their third straight series victory when they opened the current homestand by winning five of six games against the Fresno Grizzlies last week. Previously, the Giants won four of six games against Inland Empire from June 11-16 and four of six games at Modesto from June 18-23. Included in last week's series victory was San Jose's sixth shutout of the season (second in the league) last Friday and the club's third walk-off win in their past two homestands last Saturday. The Giants fashioned a 2.78 team ERA during the series versus the Grizzlies. It's the first time since May/June of 2023 that San Jose has won three consecutive series'. The Giants last won more than three series' in a row when the club claimed a remarkable seven straight series victories during their 2021 championship season.

FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES: With the regular season now past the halfway point, the Giants have seen significant changes to their roster over the last three weeks. Since June 11, eight San Jose players have been promoted to High-A Eugene: pitchers Tommy Kane, Cody Tucker, Joe Whitman, Trent Harris, Cesar Perdomo and Austin Strickland, first baseman Bryce Eldridge and outfielder Jonah Cox. Additionally, two more Giants - outfielder Scott Bandura and infielder Javier Francisco - were placed on the injured list last week. Since June 25, San Jose has also added six players to their roster from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level): pitchers Ryan Vanderhei, Mikell Manzano and Billy Sullivan, first baseman/catcher Jack Payton, shortstop Maui Ahuna and outfielder Lisbel Diaz.

INSIDE THE RECORD: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 39-19 (.672) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 7-1-2 in their last 10 series' overall. The Giants finished June with a league-best 17-9 record after a 17-10 mark in May (10-11 April). With last Sunday's victory over Fresno, the Giants also moved above .500 at home for the first time this season at 20-19. San Jose started the year 1-8 at Excite Ballpark, but have gone 19-11 (.633) since. The Giants' 24-11 road record this season is second-best among all 30 Single-A teams (Modesto 28-11).

LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.55 team ERA - just ahead of Fresno (3.73) and Modesto (3.82). San Jose finished April with a 4.62 ERA (fourth in Cal League) before posting a league-best 3.22 ERA in May and a league-leading 3.05 ERA in June. Individually, Dylan Carmouche (4th, 3.04) and Ubert Mejias (9th, 3.80) both rank among the league leaders in ERA. Carmouche and Shane Rademacher are also tied for second in the Cal League with six wins each.

Shane Rademacher is tied for second in the Cal League with six wins HITTING REPORT: The Giants owned the top record in the league in June despite batting a league-worst .225 as a team during the month. San Jose's .328 on-base percentage last month was also second-to-last in the league (Fresno). The Giants did hit 20 homers in their 26 games during June (fifth in league) after only connecting for a combined 21 home runs in April and May (48 games).

SZYKOWNY STAYS HOT: Following a four-hit game in last Sunday's series finale against Fresno, third baseman Charlie Szykowny raised his season batting average to .316 in 41 games played. Szykowny hit a team-leading .342 in June. He enters the week having hit safely in 19 out of his last 21 games (.341 AVG during stretch).

ON DECK: Following the current series against Stockton and a pair of off-days on July 7-8, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Visalia Rawhide from July 9-14.

