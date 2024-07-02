Epic Fresno 9th spoiled by a Modesto 10-9 walk-off in 10

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-7, 41-34) suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Modesto Nuts (5-5, 46-28) 10-9 in 10 innings Monday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno dropped their fourth straight road game, their longest losing streak this season. The Grizzlies agonized their third one-run loss in that four-game stretch and their second coming on a walk-off. Fresno fell to 6-4 in extra-innings with a 4-3 mark on the road. The Grizzlies and Nuts have now played four consecutive 10-inning contests dating back to June 7 (Fresno is 3-1). Modesto now holds a 7-6 season-series lead after the epic evening.

The clubs combined for 19 runs on 24 hits, 14 walks, two hit-by-pitches and three errors. The three hour and three-minute game also saw 26 combined strikeouts. The Nuts took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Luis Suisbel launched a two-run homer to left. The Grizzlies cut the deficit to one in the top of the third when Braylen Wimmer lined a single to center, adding Luis Mendez. In the bottom of the third, Modesto extended their advantage to 5-1 with a three-run frame. Aidan Smith blooped a single to shallow left, Connor Charping lifted a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch netted Smith.

The Nuts lengthened their lead to five in the bottom of the fourth after another Smith RBI single. Fresno plated their second run in the top of the fifth when Brad Cumbest ripped a single to center. In the top of the sixth, Andy Perez beat out an infield single to second, inching within three of Modesto. The Nuts made it 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Suisbel swatted his second wallop of the game. It was his eighth clout of the year.

Trailing by four in the top of the ninth, the Grizzlies comeback claws appeared after 10 batters were sent to the dish. Felix Tena drew a leadoff walk, Cumbest spanked a single and Jason Hinchman worked another base-on-balls. With the bases-loaded, Ben McCabe and Nick Gile penciled back-to-back RBI walks, scratching the contest to 7-5. After a pitching change and two big outs, Wimmer strode to the plate with the game on the line. Wimmer delivered, rocketing a bases-clearing triple to center, giving the Grizzlies an 8-7 advantage. Perez tacked on an insurance RBI single to left before the epic frame concluded.

Now it was the Nuts turn to show their grit in the bottom of the ninth, trailing by a deuce. A Smith leadoff single started the rally, but was halted by a pair of punchouts. A wild pitch allowed Smith to skedaddle to second before Tai Peete whacked a double to right, scoring Smith. On the next batter, Milkar Perez grounded a ball to shallow right, which scooted past second baseman Tevin Tucker, etching Peete with the tying run. The error by Tucker wheeled the contest into free baseball.

In the top of the 10th, the Grizzlies came up empty after two strikeouts and a groundout. This opened the door for the Nuts, who started the inning with a sacrifice bunt from Curtis Washington Jr. With a runner at third and one out, Carlos Jimenez poked a nubber back to the mound, that ricocheted off of pitcher Bryson Hammer's leg, allowing Edryn Rodriguez to race home with the walk-off win.

Fresno's lineup recorded nine runs on 11 hits, 12 walks and two Modesto errors. Wimmer led the charge with his first professional triple among his three hits. He supplied a career-high four RBI and tallied two runs. Perez picked up his fifth straight multi-hit game thanks to three knocks and two RBI. Gile walked twice and bashed a double off the bench. Hinchman drew four walks and Caleb Hobson furnished three base-on-balls in the setback. Mendez is now riding a seven-game hit streak with an early double.

Grizzlies' starter Albert Pacheco was roughed up for five innings. Pacheco was tagged for a season-worst six runs (earned), on a career-high nine hits and two walks while whiffing six. Lefty Sam Weatherly twirled three sensational frames of relief, fanning seven. Weatherly's three innings and seven strikeouts were both season-bests. Cade Denton blew his second save and Hammer (3-3) was ticketed the loss. The quartet of arms punched out 16 Modesto batters.

The Nuts' offense chronicled 10 runs on 13 hits, two walks, a pair of hit-by-pitches and one Grizzlies miscue. Smith powered four hits with a double, scoring three times and bringing home two runs. The right fielder is coming off a California League Player of the Week award. Suisbel tattooed two longballs and drove in three RBI. Modesto righty Ashton Izzi lasted four and two-thirds innings of two-run ball. He permitted five hits and three walks while striking out five. Jack White was fantastic over two and one-third frames of work. Gabriel Sosa gave up five of the six runs in the ninth while Jesse Wainscott (1-1) relished the decision. Wainscott labored through traffic, but found a way to fan three batters.

The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field. The series will last two more days in Modesto before shifting back to Fresno on Thursday, July 4. You can grab tickets for Independence Day and the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (3-6, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB)

- 3B Andy Perez (3-6, 2 RBI)

- LHP Sam Weatherly (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B/3B Luis Suisbel (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RF Aidan Smith (4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R)

- CF Carlos Jimenez (2-6, RBI, R; walk-off 1B)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (3-3, 4.99) vs. Modesto RHP Brody Hopkins (2-3, 3.29)

On That Fres-Not e:

The Grizzlies left 17 runners on base, their most this season. Fresno went 5-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

