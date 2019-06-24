Giants Salvage Finale, Blank Ports 7-0

STOCKTON, Calif. - The San Jose Giants avoided a sweep at the hands of the Stockton Ports on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Giants limited the Ports to just five hits as Stockton was shut out for just the second time on the season, falling by a final of 7-0. With the loss, the Ports saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Ports starter Brady Feigl (5-3) and Giants starter Sean Hjelle (2-3) were sharp early as the teams dueled to a scoreless tie through the first three innings. The Giants took advantage of Stockton's lone error of the night to plate the game's first run in the fourth. With two outs, Jean Angomas singled and Dalton Combs followed with a double to right-center. The throw in from center fielder Austin Beck missed the cutoff man and went to the left side of the infield, allowing Angomas to score and giving the Giants a 1-0 lead. The run was the unearned and the lone run allowed by Feigl, who suffered the loss after going five innings and allowing four hits while striking out seven.

Peter Bayer took over for Feigl in the sixth and gave up a leadoff home run to Courtney Hawkins that doubled the San Jose lead. Bryce Johnson followed and drew a walk and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Jean Angomas to make it a 3-0 contest. Bayer allowed two runs on two hits in his lone inning of work.

Hjelle worked into the sixth for San Jose and retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a double to Jonah Bride, at which point he was lifted for Solomon Bates, who went on to retire seven of the eight batters he faced in relief.

Hjelle earned the win, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four this while walking two and striking out eight.

San Jose added two runs in the eighth off Jake Bray on a two-run homer by Angomas to make it 5-0. Seth Martinez took over for the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up a pair of runs in the ninth on a two-run single by Dalton Combs to stretch the San Jose lead to 7-0.

After taking three of four from the Giants, the Ports welcome the Visalia Rawhide to Banner Island Ballpark to open a three-game series on Monday. Mitchell Jordan (5-4, 4.98 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Shumpei Yoshikawa (3-2, 3.18 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

