Storm Score Season High at Home to Support Leasher's Gem at the Diamond

June 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Cailf - With a productive lineup scoring early and often, and starter LHP Aaron Leasher pitching six shutout innings, the Storm reached double figures in runs for the first time this season at home in defeating Inland Empire, 11-1, on Sunday to stay tied for first with Lancaster in the South Division.

Leasher, the 23-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, improved to 4-5 with the win. He scattered six hits, struck out a season-high nine and did not allow a walk as the Storm took three of four from the Angels' affiliate.

Lake Elsinore scored twice in the first inning against starter RHP Oliver Ortega, who faced only six batters before the visitors went to their bullpen. The Storm added three runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead. The offense was led by SS Allen Cordoba, who went 4-5 with four runs scored, and C Luis Campusano, who doubled twice, homered and drove in four runs in a 14-hit attack for the Padres' affiliate.

Storm 2B Eguy Rosario went 3-5 with two RBI, DH Connor Panas had a multi-hit game and 2B Esteury Ruiz doubled, scored two runs and stole two bases in the victory.

The Storm share first place with Lancaster in the South Division with a 3-1 record in the second half and an overall mark of 38-34, third best in the California League.

Noteworthy:

LHP Aaron Leasher: Tied for second on team with four wins, six innings, 0 runs, 0 walks, nine strikeouts

C Luis Campusano: 3-5, two doubles (18), one home run (7th), four RBI (34), three runs, hitting .330 (leads league)

SS Allen Cordoba: 4-5, six game hitting streak, four runs, two RBI, one stolen base (11-14)

3B Eguy Rosario: 3-4, two RBI, four-game hitting streak

2B Esteury Ruiz: 1-3, one double (14), two runs, two stolen bases (28, tied for Cal League lead)

WP: Aaron Leasher (4-5)

LP: Oliver Ortega (2-4)

Save: None

HR: LE: Campusano (7th, two-run, B8) | IE: None

Time: 2:55

Att: 1,564

On Deck:

On Monday, June 24, the Storm will begin a three-game series at The Diamond against the Dodgers' affiliate, Rancho Cucamonga. Mid-season All-Star RHP Elliot Ashbeck will be opposed by Quakes' LHP Leo Crawford as the I-15 rivals will meet for the first time in the second half. Lake Elsinore RHP Caleb Boushley will start Tuesday at 5:00pm and Storm LHP MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to start on Wednesday at 11:00am to close out the seven-game home stand. For the best available seats buy online at stormbaseball.com or call 951-245-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.