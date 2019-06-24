Modesto Takes Series Finale in Visalia

June 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA-The scoring started in favor of Modesto with a solo home run by Connor Kopach in the top of the fourth inning off Justin Vernia . In the same inning, Joe Rizzo homered to right center while Cal Raleigh was on base to make the score 3-0 Nuts on top of the Rawhide.

The Rawhide answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Camden Duzenack walked with bases loaded to score Luis Alejandro Basabe to cut the Rawhide deficit to two runs. Tim Susnara singled on a line drive which caused Renae Martinez and Jake McCarthy to score. Jarred Kelenic committed a fielding error that allowed Duzenack to score and Susnara to reach third base. Susnara tried to score on that play but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning. Despite Susnara being called out at the plate, the Rawhide took the lead 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Basabe hit an RBI double which scored L.T. Tolbert to make it a 5-3 ballgame. Then, McCarthy singled on a line drive to centerfield and Basabe scored.

Heading into the top of the ninth, Breckin Williams looked to earn his sixth save with the Rawhide leading 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, Jarred Kelenic walked on four straight pitches with the bases loaded and Jack Larsen scored narrowing the lead to 6-5 in favor of the Rawhide. With bases still loaded and two outs, Raleigh hit a grand slam to give the Nuts the lead 9-6. Kyler Stout came in to end the damage, but Larsen doubled which scored two more runs. The Nuts leaded 11-6 going into the bottom of the ninth. Martinez grounded out to shortstop with bases, which allowed Jorge Perez to score the final run of the game for Visalia.

Rawhide lost 11-7 in game four of the four-game series and were unable to complete the sweep.

