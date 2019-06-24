Raleigh Records Three Hits in Grand Victory

June 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





VISALIA, CA. - The third home run of the Modesto Nuts 11-7 win over the Visalia Rawhide was the grandest of them all on Sunday night at Recreation Park.

Down to their final strike for the second time in the top of the ninth, Cal Raleigh connected on the game-winning grand slam to end the Nuts' (31-43; 1-3) four-game skid.

Breckin Williams (L, 3-1), in to close the game for the Rawhide (47-23; 3-1), issued two singles to the first three hitters in the ninth before recording the second out. Connor Kopach worked a full-count walk. Jarred Kelenic worked a bases-loaded walk to bring in the first of seven runs in the ninth inning. With the Nuts trailing by one and down to their final strike for the second time, Raleigh smacked a grand slam over the right-field wall to put the Nuts in front.

After a walk and a single, Jack Larsen recorded his second hit of the inning when he doubled home two runs. Larsen reached base three times in the game.

Raleigh finished the game with three hits, two runs scored and five RBIs.

J.T. Salter (W, 1-0) worked 2.2 innings without allowing a run. Salter struck out two and stranded two inherited runners.

The Nuts took the initial lead in the fourth inning. After Rawhide starter Justin Vernia retired the first nine batters he faced, Connor Kopach launched a solo home run to open the fourth. After Raleigh beat out an infield single, Joe Rizzo drove a two-run homer out to right. Rizzo finished the game with two hits and a walk.

Ray Kerr started the game for the Nuts. He worked 3.2 innings while striking out four but walking three and hitting two. The Rawhide knocked Kerr out of the game in the fourth after he walked three and hit one. With the inning extending on an error, the Rawhide plated four unearned runs in the fourth inning.

The Nuts continue their seven-game road trip with the first of three games in San Jose. First pitch on Monday night is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

