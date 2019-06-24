Visalia Freedom Celebration Event Set to Light up Downtown

June 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





Visalia, CA - Approval from Visalia City Council at their May 20th meeting made it official - Rawhide Ballpark & Recreation Park will be the new home of the City of Visalia fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day!

This event is in partnership between the City of Visalia, KJUG 106.7, Hitz 104.9, My 97.5, Spirit 88.9, and the Visalia Rawhide Ballclub.

The "Visalia Freedom Celebration" will be a community celebration event on Wednesday, July 3rd in leu of the Independence Day holiday the following day and will incorporate the entire block of land at Recreation Park which is home to Rawhide Ballpark, Providence Skate Park, and the Anthony Community Center.

The event will kick off at Noon with a free swim session at the Redwood High School swimming pool, presented by Spirit 88.9. Food vendors will be available as well.

As the pool area shuts down at 3pm, the gates to Recreation Park will soon open at 4pm. Available activities will include live music, DJ, inflatable games, playground, basketball courts, pickleball courts, a skateboarding competition, as well as local food & drink vendors available. The entire perimeter of the park will be fenced & security guards will wand all attendees upon entrance. No outside food or drinks will be allowed, however chairs, blankets, strollers & umbrellas are encouraged.

At 6pm, Rawhide Ballpark will open its gates to those who have a ticket to attend their game that night versus the Stockton Ports.

After the conclusion of the Rawhide game, a celebratory fireworks show will be displayed for all to see.

This event is free to the public, on a first-come, first-serve basis, as the park's capacity is 5,000.

Inside the park, there will also be a VIP ticket available for $20 each. VIP tickets will have access to their own private seating area, their own VIP restrooms, inflatable games, cooling mister station & food and drink vendors. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Rawhide ticket office (300 N. Giddings St.), or anyone can listen to KJUG 106.7, Hitz 104.9, My 97.5, or Spirit 88.9 for the chance to win free VIP tickets.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Momentum Broadcasting Kids to College Project. The goal of the Kids to College Project is to send 1,000 Visalia Unified School District students plus a parent on a day trip to one of California's nationally and internationally recognized post-secondary academic institutions. The Project will provide transportation, chaperones, food and beverage, and coordination with each of the institutional partners in the program at no cost to the participating students.

For more information on the Visalia Freedom Celebration, follow their Facebook event page, or go to www.RawhideBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.