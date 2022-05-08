Giants Bring the Fireworks, Down the Ports on Saturday Night

May 8, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Saturday nights at Banner Island Ballpark are reserved for postgame firework shows. The San Jose Giants had other plans, bringing the fireworks inside with them as they used a 16-hit performance on offense to down the Stockton Ports by a final of 9-0 in front of 2,793 fans, the largest home crowd for the Ports this season.

Stockton (8-17) struggled to get much going on offense Saturday night, limited to just four hits of their own. Their first hit of the game came in the second inning, when Danny Bautista roped a double into the gap in left-center for his first hit of the series. That would be the end of the rally, however, as he was left stranded at third base.

The Ports were already playing catch-up at that point, however, as the Giants (15-11) raced out to a very early 5-0 lead with two runs in the first and three more in the second. Garrett Frechette hit a sacrifice fly in the first to get the Giants on the board, and then added on when Yorlis Rodriguez singled home a run. In the second, Alexander Suarez launched a booming two-run home run with nobody out to make it 4-0 San Jose, and they added one more on for good measure with an Adrian Sugastey RBI hit.

Mitch Myers took the loss on Saturday night, the second-consecutive start in which he has been roughed up. The righty allowed 10 hits and six runs in just four innings of work, while walking two and striking out two. It marks the second-straight start that Myers has allowed at least 10 hits, after allowing just nine total hits in his first two starts of the season.

Nick Sinacola was the winning pitcher after tossing four innings of shutout ball in relief of Keaton Winn, the starting pitcher for San Jose. Sinacola's most impressive feat was his strikeout total, which he ran up to 10 in just four innings of work, including two innings with three strikeouts. The lone base hit against him came from Nick Brueser, who singled with two outs in the seventh.

Max Muncy and Pedro Pineda added hits for the Ports, who's offense was quieted after consecutive nights of 10+ hit performances. Bright spots on the mound included Robin Vazquez, who appeared for the 11th time this season and delivered two scoreless innings, and Cooper Uhl. Normally a catcher on the Ports roster, Uhl pitched the ninth and retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

The six-game series with San Jose concludes on Sunday, with first pitch set at 2:05 pm inside Banner Island Ballpark. It's a Mother's Day edition of Sunday Funday, and the pitching matchup is sure to delight. Blake Beers gets the start for Stockton, and will be opposed by the reigning California League Pitcher of the Week in the form of Will Bednar, making his second start of the series.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.