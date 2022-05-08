Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Nuts RHP William Fleming are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

MOTHER'S DAY: In recognition of Mother's Day today, Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, and Major League Baseball are teaming up to put moms first and raise awareness to help reduce rates of breast cancer. In 2022, nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer. Most women who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease and risk factors vary by race and ethnicity. Players will show their support and spread awareness through wearing pink, such as on their cleats, baseball bats or gloves. The Fresno Grizzlies would like to give a shoutout and big thank you to all the moms out there! Today is for you! Happy Mother's Day to my mom, Debbie! Thank you for all the love and support! I wouldn't be here without your motivation and help in life!

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts conclude their first meeting this season and are scheduled to face each other 30 times in 2022. Last year, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. Last season, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

GROWING ON OFFENSE: The Fresno Grizzlies have played in Growers uniforms four times in the past two seasons. In those contests, Fresno is 3-1, scoring 43 runs on 49 hits. In all three wins, the Grizzlies/Growers achieved double-digit hits and runs, which included the only cycle by a Grizzlies player at home (Zac Veen). Last night, the Grizzlies offense scored 16 runs, tying a season high with every starter in the lineup scoring at least once. Five Fresno batters notched multi-RBI games, helping the Growers earn three of their highest scoring innings in 2022. Yanquiel Fernandez and Braiden Ward each had three hits, four RBI and three runs with Fernandez ending his night a homer shy of the cycle.

ROARING ON OFFENSE: In 2022, the Fresno Grizzlies offense has been one of the best at the Single-A level. The Grizzlies lead all Single-A teams in batting average (.280), homers (33), at-bats (907), hits (254), total bases (417), slugging percentage (.460) and OPS (.818). Not only is Fresno leading some of these categories, but they are substantially higher than the rest of the level. The Grizzlies batting average is .28 points higher than the team in second (St. Lucie) and their slugging percentage is .33 points higher than the next team (Fredericksburg). They also have 22 more hits and 36 more total bases than the respected second place squad (St. Lucie and Rancho Cucamonga). Overall, the Grizzlies rank sixth in batting average, seventh in OPS and tied for seventh in slugging percentage in all of Minor League Baseball.

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's scheduled starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. Read more about Green on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (3-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (6-2), Specialty Promo (0-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 10, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 11:00 AM PT

RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 3.50) vs LHP Diomede Sierra (0-0, 5.56)

MAY 11, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.74) vs RHP Josh Swales (0-2, 5.28)

MAY 12, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 24.00) vs LHP Avery Short (0-3, 6.75)

MAY 13, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-2, 6.14) vs RHP Peniel Otano (0-2, 3.79)

