Quakes Hold on for 11-7 Win

Lake Elsinore, CA - Rancho Cucamonga raced to a big lead on Sunday, then held on to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm, 11-7 at The Diamond.

The win for the Quakes gave them another series win, as they won for the fourth time in six days at The Diamond and move back into a first-place tie with the Storm.

Alex De Jesus homered and Yamil Castillo (2-0) gave the Quakes three scoreless innings out of the pen after Lake Elsinore had cut Rancho's early 8-1 lead down to just a pair.

Kenneth Betancourt had a huge day, as he racked up two hits, three RBIs and had a terrific defensive play up the middle for the final out of the game, preserving the win and helping Madison Jeffrey record a 1-2-3 ninth.

Storm starter Jesus Gonzalez (0-1) got shelled for six runs in less than three innings, as he surrendered a two-run blast to De Jesus, his fifth of the year.

The Quakes (17-10) take on the Stockton Ports this coming Tuesday morning at 11AM, sending Madison Bruns (0-0) to the mound against Stockton's Yehizon Sanchez in the opener.

Tuesday the 10th will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11:00am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

