Rawhide Defeats Inland Empire 4-1

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Rawhide snapped a six-game losing streak and defeated Inland Empire for the first time this season.

Yaifer Perdomo had his best outing of the season for Visalia. In his fifth start of the season, he pitched 4.2 scoreless innings and gave up two hits while walking one batter and striking out nine. Carlos Meza relieved him and earned his third win of the season. Meza gave up one earned run off two hits while striking out a season-high five batters

Inland Empire's starter, Jose Salvador, pitched six innings for the 66ers and took the loss. He gave up three runs (one earned) off four hits. He struck out a season-high 11 batters.

Oscar Santos drove in two of the three runs for the Rawhide. He hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Deyvison De Los Santos and doubled to drive in JJ D'Orazio. The third Rawhide run scored from a throwing error by shortstop D'Shawn Knowles.

Rawhide finish off the 12-game road trip in San Bernardino tomorrow at 2:05pm.

