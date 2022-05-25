Get Your Hands on a Game-Worn Jersey this Saturday

Add a game-worn or game-issued jersey from this Walleye season to your collection! Jerseys will go on sale at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop this Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. The sale will end at 1 p.m.

Check out the jerseys we will have available:

Number Name Size

GOLD

1 Christopoulos Goalie Cut

4 Parsells 2XL

5 Myer Large

7 Paliani Large

8 Curry XL

9 Craggs 2XL

12 McKenzie XL

13 Heard XL

14 Albert Large

15 Vela XL

16 Hawkins Large

17 Hensick XL

18 Clarke XL

19 Berry Large

20 Tomlak XL

21 Schultz Medium

22 Boeing Medium

23 Keenan XL

24 Gazzola XL

25 Hillman XL

26 Harsch XL

27 Martenet 2XL

28 Dickinson XL

29 Mychan XL

30 Milosek Goalie Cut

33 Fulcher Goalie Cut

34 Preston XL

35 Driscoll Goalie Cut

44 Ghafari XL

55 Lowney Medium

74 Fraser XL

2 No Name 2XL

3 No Name XL

PRICING: Jerseys with a name and number will be $350. Jerseys with no name will be $250.

One jersey per person per transaction. Fans are welcome to get back in line in order to purchase additional jerseys.

