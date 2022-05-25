Get Your Hands on a Game-Worn Jersey this Saturday
May 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Add a game-worn or game-issued jersey from this Walleye season to your collection! Jerseys will go on sale at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop this Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. The sale will end at 1 p.m.
Check out the jerseys we will have available:
Number Name Size
GOLD
1 Christopoulos Goalie Cut
4 Parsells 2XL
5 Myer Large
7 Paliani Large
8 Curry XL
9 Craggs 2XL
12 McKenzie XL
13 Heard XL
14 Albert Large
15 Vela XL
16 Hawkins Large
17 Hensick XL
18 Clarke XL
19 Berry Large
20 Tomlak XL
21 Schultz Medium
22 Boeing Medium
23 Keenan XL
24 Gazzola XL
25 Hillman XL
26 Harsch XL
27 Martenet 2XL
28 Dickinson XL
29 Mychan XL
30 Milosek Goalie Cut
33 Fulcher Goalie Cut
34 Preston XL
35 Driscoll Goalie Cut
44 Ghafari XL
55 Lowney Medium
74 Fraser XL
2 No Name 2XL
3 No Name XL
PRICING: Jerseys with a name and number will be $350. Jerseys with no name will be $250.
One jersey per person per transaction. Fans are welcome to get back in line in order to purchase additional jerseys.
