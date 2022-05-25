Growlers Drop Game 3 in 4-3 Loss to Everblades

The Newfoundland Growlers find themselves in a 3-0 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to a 4-3 road loss to the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Alex Aleardi opened the scoring for the Everblades just 26 seconds into the game as he picked up a drop pass just inside the Growlers zone and found plenty of space to beat Keith Petruzzelli over the glove to make it 1-0.

Stefan LeBlanc doubled the Florida lead 12 minutes later with a power play blast from the point through a maze of bodies and beyond Petruzzelli to bring it to 2-0 Everblades with 7:16 left in the 1st.

Orrin Centazzo replied for the Growlers 48 seconds later as he picked up a big rebound from Cam Johnson in the slot before firing one glove side to cut it to 2-1 Florida after 20 minutes.

Jeremy McKenna equalized for Newfoundland eight minutes into the middle frame with his patented power play one-timer between the hashmarks to level things up at 2-2.

Just as it looked like that scoreline would hold up going into the 2nd intermission, Chris McKay beat Petruzzelli with a hot slapshot with just 0.7 seconds left in the second to give the Everblades a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

Lukas Kaelble restored the Everblades two goal lead with 11:39 to go in regulation as he walked in off the blueline and snapped a powerplay strike home to make it 4-2 Florida.

Zach O'Brien got Newfoundland back in reaching distance with a sweet solo effort, wrapping one home past Johnson to cut it to 4-3 Florida with six minutes left in the game but the Growlers would get no closer as the Everblades held on to secure a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Quick Hits

Ben Finkelstein assisted all three Newfoundland goals.

Keith Petruzzelli made 32 saves despite the loss.

Newfoundland find themselves in a must win situation vs. Florida in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - M. Gennaro

2. FLA - L. Koper

3. NFL - B. Finkelstein

