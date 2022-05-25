Chad Costello to be a Part of New 3-On-3 Summer Hockey League

May 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are proud to announce that Chad Costello will be a part of a new three-on-three hockey league that will begin play next month in Las Vegas.

Costello, who accepted the Allen Americans Head Coaching job last week made the commitment to the new league before taking the Americans job.

He will be a part of Team Trottier, which will be coached by NHL Hall of Famer, and former New York Islanders forward Bryan Trottier.

"It's a great opportunity for me," noted Costello. "I was excited and honored to hear that I was drafted into this new league, and immediately accepted the opportunity. "It will not affect my new job with the Americans at all. The season starts next month in Vegas, and ends way before our season begins."

Costello will be playing with two names familiar to Americans fans as former Allen players Matt Foget (17-18), and Jake Newton (11-12), are both on Team Trottier. Click here for more information on the new league.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.