ECHL Transactions - May 25
May 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 25, 2022:
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Add Pavel Gogolev, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
