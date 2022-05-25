ECHL Transactions - May 25

May 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 25, 2022:

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Add Pavel Gogolev, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

