Norfolk Admirals Announce 2022-23 Promotions, Partial Ticket Plans

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey have released its 2022-23 promotional calendar and partial ticket plans. Four ticket plans of six games each feature the most extensive promotional calendar in recent Admirals seasons.

"The Admirals have not raised ticket prices, and the discounts for partial plans create a tremendous family value," said Admirals President Billy Johnson. "We've built the partial plans with, essentially, a-game-a-month approach that are very family-friendly and involve this season's aggressive promotions calendar. We are excited to bring a new promotional energy to Scope Arena this upcoming season."

The ticket plans are built so families can mix and match the plans for six, 12, 18, or 24 games this season, with each game having a promotion. The Admirals' game and promotional schedules will put focus on families, Johnson said.

"Game times have been moved earlier to 6:05 PM on Saturdays," Johnson said. "And weekdays are moved earlier to 7:05 PM."

The season's two Sunday games will be 3:05 PM matinees.

Promotions include knit beanie, t-shirt, beach towel, hockey puck, player card set, and hat giveaways to a pre-selected first number of paid admissions into Scope Arena. Popular themes like Pucks and Paws (Saturday, February 4) and Teddy Bear Toss (Friday, December 23) will return. A Regrettable Tattoo promotion makes its debut on April Fools weekend. The game on Thanksgiving Friday, November 25 will feature a special 6:05 PM puck drop.

Additionally, the Admirals will host four "Sing for Santa" nights. Area school youth choirs will participate in giant, combined caroling between periods of the games on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11; and Friday and Saturday, December 16 and 17. School choirs can reserve discounted tickets by emailing mmyers@norfolkadmirals.com.

A full listing of the partial plans and promotions are listed below. Promotions, game dates, and game times may change without notice, the Admirals said.

2022-23 PARTIAL PLANS

Ticket buyers may combine any of these to create 6, 12, 18, or 24 game plans. Promotional giveaway quantities are to be announced on a later date.

PREMIUM PLAN A (best for: parents and families)

Fri, Oct 28 - Knit Beanies

Sat, Nov 26 - T-Shirts (ages under 18)

Fri, Dec 16 - Holiday Ornament

Sat, Jan 14 - Wine Tumblers (ages over 21)

Fri, Feb 17 - Youth Jersey (ages 12 and under)

Sat, Mar 18 - Beach Tote Bags

PREMIUM PLAN B (best for: parents and families)

Sat, Oct 29 - Knit Beanies

Fri, Nov 25 - T-Shirts (ages under 18)

Sat, Dec 17 - Holiday Ornament

Fri, Jan 13 - Wine Tumblers (ages over 21)

Sat, Feb 18 - Youth Jersey (ages 12 and under)

Fri, Mar 17 - Beach Tote Bags

PLAN C (best for: die-hard hockey fans)

Fri, Oct 21 - Opening Night / Soccer Scarf

Sat, Dec 10 - Logo Pucks

Sat, Feb 4 - Dog Dish Giveaway

Sat, Mar 4 - Hats (ages over 21)

Sat, Apr 1 - Regrettable Tattoo Night

Sat, Apr 8 - Closing Night / Team Photos

PLAN D (best for: community-minded)

Sun, Dec 11 - Logo Pucks

Fri, Dec 23 - Teddy Bear Toss

Fri, Feb 3 - Player Trading Card Sets

Fri, Mar 3 - Hats (ages over 21)

Fri, Mar 31 - Regrettable Tattoo Night

Fri, Apr 7 - Not For Profits Night

