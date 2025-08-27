Get to Know the 2025 NWSL Rookies: Lilly Reale: Rookies Presented by Ally

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Lilly Reale, defender for Angel City FC, talks with ¬Âª@ally about her upbringing, professional soccer goals, and financial wisdom!







