Get to Know the 2025 NWSL Rookies: Lilly Reale: Rookies Presented by Ally
Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Lilly Reale, defender for Angel City FC, talks with ¬Âª@ally about her upbringing, professional soccer goals, and financial wisdom!
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Re-Signs Defender Kennedy Wesley - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Signs Defender Sydney Collins to New Contract Through 2027 - Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club to Transfer Defender Alanna Kennedy and Midfielder Katie Zelem to the London City Lionesses - Angel City FC
- NC Courage, Feli Rauch Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027 - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Trades Makenna Morris to Racing Louisville FC - Washington Spirit
- Racing Acquires Makenna Morris in Trade with Washington Spirit - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club to Transfer Defender Alanna Kennedy and Midfielder Katie Zelem to the London City Lionesses
- Portland Thorns FC Acquires Forward Julie Dufour Through Trade with Angel City Football Club
- Angel City Football Club Defender Sarah Gorden and Head Coach Alex Straus Quotes
- Angel City Football Club Draws Utah Royals FC in Second Straight Draw on the Road
- Rookie Midfielder Evelyn Shores and Head Coach Alex Straus Discuss Preparation Ahead of Away Match against Utah Royals FC