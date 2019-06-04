Get Rocked Musically and Aerodynamically by Yogi Berra Stadium's Summer Lineup Featuring Cycle Circus and Simply Queen

Augusta, NJ - North Jersey, get ready to rock at Yogi Berra Stadium this summer with renowned Queen tribute band, Simply Queen, and roll with the high-flying, gravity defying FMX freestyle stunt show Cycle Circus Live. Tickets can be purchased by going to jackals.com or by calling the box office at 973-746-7434.

Taking place on July 26 (7pm) and July 27 (2pm and 6pm), Cycle Circus the largest FMX freestyle entertainment stunt show of its kind in the world today. Combining the top action sports athletes in the world and the theatrics of cycle circus this is not your average FMX freestyle show. Fusing high tech pyrotechnics, music and lighting, along with world champions of freestyle (don't forget the legendary GLOBE OF DEATH), everybody will be in a state of disbelief while hanging on the edge of their seats as they watch the stunt. This is a one of a kind experience that the entire family can enjoy, and will talk about it for years to come.

Starting at 7:30pm on August 17, this won't be an ordinary Saturday night. It will be a celebration of one of the most groundbreaking rock bands in history, Queen. Simply Queen is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator extraordinaire Rick Rock. Guitarist Bob Wegner was hand-picked by Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor to play guitar in several productions of the award-winning "We Will Rock You" musical. Drummer Phil Charrette and bassist Mitch Taylor are veterans of the southwestern Ontario and Detroit circuits. The band performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, and faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen's live shows, both musically and visually, with attention to detail capturing the amazing live Queen experience that filled stadiums around the world. No backing tracks - it's all live, and "Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind!"

