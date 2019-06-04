Sussex Scores Five Unanswered to Stop Boulders, 5-3

June 4, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Sussex City Miners scored five unanswered runs to top the Rockland Boulders 5-3 in a Tuesday matinee at Palisades Credit Union Park. The Boulders scored runs in the first, third, and fourth inning, headlined by Mitch Piatnik's first Rockland home run in the third. Sussex City tied the game in the sixth by scoring three.

The score remained tied until the eighth inning, when Tim Ponto (L, 0-1) put the first two men on. Andy Paz singled home a run, giving Sussex a 4-3 lead, and the Miners were able to pick up another run on a sacrifice fly. Jose Jose worked the final two innings for Sussex, retiring all six batters he faced to record his second save of the season.

The defeat snapped a four game winning streak for Rockland, who will look to even up their series with Sussex tomorrow. First pitch for the matinee game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Images from this story



Rockland Boulders catcher Adam Ehrlich

(Drew Wohl, Rockland Boulders)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.