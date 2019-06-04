Boulders Return to Eleven Sports TV

Rockland County, NY - The Rockland Boulders today completed an agreement with national cable network Eleven Sports to broadcast select home games for the remainder of the 2019 season. This marks the third season that Boulders fans will be able to follow the team from coast to coast, with veteran play-by-play announcers Seth Cantor and Marc Ernay calling all the action.

The Boulders' 2019 debut on Eleven Sports is set for today at 10:30am, as Rockland welcomes the defending Can-Am League champion Sussex County Miners to Palisades Credit Union Park.

The rest of the three-game series will also be seen on Eleven Sports, with Wednesday's game another 10:30am start, followed by Thursday's finale at 7:00pm (all times EDT).

The full broadcast schedule will be released under separate cover.

Eleven Sports (www.elevensportsusa.com) launched in 2015 and can be found on Verizon Fios (Channel 597), DirecTV (Channel 623), and U-verse (Channel 1665), as well as Sony Vue, NCTC, Samsung TV Plus, FuboTV, Mediacom, Suddenlink, DistroTV, and Twitch.tv.

